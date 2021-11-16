Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 15)

This week will be a big one for Netflix. Now halfway through the month, the streaming giant is set to continue rolling out fresh titles from its November 2021 content list, with this week bringing more than two dozen new additions. In total, subscribers will have the opportunity to press play on 28 fresh additions.

The batch of new titles includes plenty of licensed content, with the content catalog getting new seasons of both America’s Next Top Model and Survivor at the start of the week. Of the 28 new additions, however, 21 are Netflix original series, film, and documentaries, among them being the streamer’s highly-anticipated follow up to its hit 2019 docuseries Tiger King. This week’s originals also include several new titles from Netflix’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here.

‘StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing’

The StoryBots are back in action and ready to belt out their best tunes when StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The animated children’s special will see Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang, and Bo helping viewers learn as they “make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A’s to mighty M’s and all the way to Z.”

The Netflix Family title marks the latest special to come from the larger Storybots franchise. The franchise first arrived on the platform with Ask the StoryBots, an animated series that followed a colorful team of five friends – Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo – in the world beneath viewers’ TV screens as they travel the world and answer children’s most pressing questions, including how ears hear and why they can’t eat dessert all of the time.

‘Christmas Flow’

An unlikely Christmas romance will blossom in the latest addition from Netflix’ Here for the Holidays lineup. Christmas Flow, an original series slated for a Wednesday, Nov. 17 debut, follows a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist who find themselves in the midst of an unlikely Christmas romance, but can they make it work despite their differences? Directed by Nadège Loiseau, the French romcom stars Shirine Boutella, Tayc, and Sébastien Corona.

‘Tiger King 2’

More than a year after it took the internet by storm and thrusts its subjects to stardom overnight, Tiger King is returning for its followup. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the same duo attached to the original documentary, and scheduled for a Wednesday debut, Tiger King 2 is set to dig “further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.” It will feature Joe Exotic from prison, while also revisiting some of the original series’ cast, including Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson.

‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star’

A trio of Vanessa Hudgens’ are dashing into the Netflix library this week for the third and final installment of Netflix’s hit holiday franchise The Princess Switch. Set to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, The Princess Switch 3 will see Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlisting the help of yet another look alike, Margaret’s cousin Fiona, when a priceless relic is stolen. Sparks of a Christmas romance are rekindled when Fiona teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past, resulting in a very unexpected switch. In the third installment, Hudgens will be pulling triple duty, as she will be starring as Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and Fiona.

‘Blown Away: Christmas’

Netflix’s hit reality series Blown Away is getting the holiday treatment. After debuting on the platform in 2019 and returning with its second season in January of this year, Blown Away will bring back as five fan favorite master artists to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. The master artist crowned winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice. Blown Away: Christmas is set to be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 19.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/15/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Avail. 11/16/21:

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/17/21:

Prayers for the Stolen – NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/18/21:

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet – NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/19/21:

Cowboy Bebop – NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka – NETFLIX FILM

Extinct – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead – NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

As Netflix makes its round of new additions this week, it will also be saying goodbye to a few titles. On Monday, the film Safe House departs, followed two days later by Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List on Wednesday. A third title, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, is scheduled to exit the content catalogue on Friday, with even more departures set to follow in the final days of November.

Leaving 11/21/21:

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving 11/26/21:

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4