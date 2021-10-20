Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2021

As November inches closer, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come November 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in November, as are a few series. After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 11/1 – 11/29

Leaving 11/1/21:

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!

Leaving 11/4/21:

Bucket List

The Lovers

Leaving 11/5/21:

The Late Bloomer

Leaving 11/7/21:

Sleepless

Leaving 11/10/21:

A Single Man

Leaving 11/11/21:

Fruitvale Station

Leaving 11/14/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving 11/15/21:

Safe House

Leaving 11/17/21:

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

Leaving 11/19/21:

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 11/21/21:

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leaving 11/26/21:

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

LEAVING 11/30

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don’t worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here’s what we think you should stream this month.

You: Season 3: Netflix’s third installment of the creepy serial killer/stalker series You is finally premiering in October nearly two years after Season 2 debuted in December 2019. Season 3 will feature the continuation of Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) fraud relationship with Love (Victoria Pedretti), who is pregnant with his child in a new suburban home. The trailer showed a glimpse of their new lives following their son’s birth, with the new object of Joe’s affection turning out to be their new neighbor Natalie. In a voiceover, Joe says to his son, “For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster: your mother, Love. What could go wrong?”

Season 3 of You is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 15.

‘MIDNIGHT MASS’

Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s new horror series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about a reality show where debtors are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won — the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL & GREED’

Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. The official logline for this documentary reads, “With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way.The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents, has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995.”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed is available to stream on Netflix now.