Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021

As spooky season winds down into the blustery days of November, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows, with some titles dropping on November 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2021.

COMING 11/1

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

COMING 11/2 – 11/17

Avail. 11/2/21:

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/3/21:

The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/4/21:

Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/5/21:

A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Glória — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM

Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM

Yara — NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/6/21:

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Avail. 11/7/21:

Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 11/9 – 11/16

Avail. 11/9/21:

Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/10/21:

Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Passing — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/11/21:

Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES

Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/12/21:

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Avail. 11/13/21:

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Avail. 11/14/21:

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Avail. 11/15/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Avail. 11/16/21:

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 11/17 – 11/24

Avail. 11/17/21:

Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES

Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/18/21:

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY

Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/19/21:

Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES

Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM

Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/20/21:

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/22/21:

Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Avail. 11/23/21:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/24/21:

A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Bruised — NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

True Story — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING SOON:

Decoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

Happiness Ever After — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 11/25 – 11/30

Avail. 11/25/21:

F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/26/21:

A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES

School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/21:

Elves — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/29/21:

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/30/21:

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

While you’re waiting for the September Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

You – Season 3: Netflix’s third installment of the creepy serial killer/stalker series You is finally premiering in October nearly two years after Season 2 debuted in December 2019. Season 3 will feature the continuation of Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) fraught relationship with Love (Victoria Pedretti), who is pregnant with his child in a new suburban home. The trailer showed a glimpse of their new lives following their son’s birth, with the new object of Joe’s affection turning out to be their new neighbor Natalie. In a voiceover, Joe says to his son, “For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster: your mother, Love. What could go wrong?”

Season 3 of You is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 15.

‘MIDNIGHT MASS’

Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s new horror series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about a reality show where debtors are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won — the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL & GREED’

Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. The official logline for this documentary reads, “With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way.The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents, has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995.”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed is available to stream on Netflix now.