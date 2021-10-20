Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021

As spooky season winds down into the blustery days of November, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows, with some titles dropping on November 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2021.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 11/1
The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
COMING 11/2 – 11/17
Avail. 11/2/21:
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/3/21:
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/4/21:
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/5/21:
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/6/21:
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Avail. 11/7/21:
Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 11/9 – 11/16
Avail. 11/9/21:
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/10/21:
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/11/21:
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/12/21:
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Avail. 11/13/21:
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Avail. 11/14/21:
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Avail. 11/15/21:
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Avail. 11/16/21:
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 11/17 – 11/24
Avail. 11/17/21:
Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/18/21:
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/19/21:
Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/20/21:
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/22/21:
Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM
Vita & Virginia
Avail. 11/23/21:
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/24/21:
A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING SOON:
Decoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
Happiness Ever After — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 11/25 – 11/30
Avail. 11/25/21:
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/26/21:
A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/21:
Elves — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/29/21:
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/30/21:
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
While you’re waiting for the September Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
You – Season 3: Netflix’s third installment of the creepy serial killer/stalker series You is finally premiering in October nearly two years after Season 2 debuted in December 2019. Season 3 will feature the continuation of Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) fraught relationship with Love (Victoria Pedretti), who is pregnant with his child in a new suburban home. The trailer showed a glimpse of their new lives following their son’s birth, with the new object of Joe’s affection turning out to be their new neighbor Natalie. In a voiceover, Joe says to his son, “For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster: your mother, Love. What could go wrong?”
Season 3 of You is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 15.
‘MIDNIGHT MASS’
Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass is his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘SQUID GAME’
Netflix’s new horror series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about a reality show where debtors are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won — the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL & GREED’
Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. The official logline for this documentary reads, “With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way.The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents, has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995.”
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed is available to stream on Netflix now.