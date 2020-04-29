Netflix Party: 10 Explosive Action Movies to Watch With Friends While Socially Distancing

If you miss the feeling of watching an all-out action movie with your friends, Netflix Party has got you covered. The web app allows multiple Netflix users to watch a movie or TV show in sync, with a chat box right on the screen to discuss what you're watching. For many people stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a great way to get some low-key quality time with your loved ones. Netflix Party is quickly becoming a fan-favorite among friend groups in social distancing. The simple app lends a communal feeling to watching a movie or show. For many people, the best things to watch in a group are over-the-top action movies, and thankfully, Netflix has that department covered. From blockbuster hits to the forgotten gems of the genre, there is something everyone can agree on. If you have never used Netflix Party before, it's extremely simple. All you need to do is add the Netflix Party extension to Google Chrome on your laptop or computer. That will put a small "NP" button in the upper-righthand side of your browser. When you click that, you can either create a party and send the link to your friends, or join a party via a link you've been sent. With that out of the way, here are 10 of the best action movies to watch in your next Netflix Party with your friends.

Extraction (Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix) First up, action movie fans who want to keep current in the genre will probably want to check out one of the new titles released: Extraction. Starring Chris Hemsworth, this Netflix Original Film follows a hardened mercenary on a mission to rescue a drug lord's son.

'Blade Runner' At the other end of the spectrum, action fans looking to revisit a classic in their downtime can't go wrong with Blade Runner. This sci-fi classic set the down thoughtful dystopia movies, and it took Harrison Ford out of science fantasy and into more grounded science fiction. The original is on Netflix, though sadly the recent sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is not.

'Snowpiercer' (Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) Fans of this year's Oscar-winner for best picture, Parasite, will want to check out a previous project by director Bong Joon-ho: Snowpiercer. The dystopian sci-fi movie stars Chris Evans as the reluctant hero of the working class on a train that is literally bound for nowhere. Even if you saw this one when it came out in 2014, it is definitely worth a revisit given Bong's recent acclaim.

'The Matrix' (Photo: Warner Bros) No list of action movies is complete with The Matrix — especially since it was recently added back to Netflix's catalogue. The Matrix had ripple effects in the action genre that are still being felt to this day, and it may be more worth of re-watching again and again than any other movie on this list. For bonus points, see which friend on your Netflix Party can quote the most lines just before they are said on-screen.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (Photo: Disney) It has been just over a year since the Marvel Cinematic Universe's decade-long "Infinity Saga" came to a close, and it may have been just long enough now to look back on the whole thing with some clarity. No Netflix Party can turn down Avengers: Infinity War — the movie is pure eye-candy full of some of the most harrowing moments in these characters' lives on-screen.

'Incredibles 2' (Photo: Disney/Pixar) For the family-oriented, Incredibles 2 is a perfect compromise between a children's classic and an action-thriller. The movie has something for everyone, and it somehow measures up to its predecessor despite coming out so many years later.

'Django Unchained' (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)) Another recent addition to Netflix's catalogue is director Quentin Tarantino's evocative opus Django Unchained. It's one of Tarantino's most action-packed movies — especially out of his recent work, which is mostly set in the distant past — and it uses all that on-screen violence to make some serious points. For those with strong stomachs and ears, this is a solid choice.

'National Treasure' (Photo: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images) These days, conspiracy theories occupy a relatively large spot in the cultural zeitgeist, so what better time to revisit a movie where the good guy's hunch is vindicated in a best-case scenario. National Treasure is undeniably iconic, and may very well represent Nicolas Cage at his peak, though he still has time to top it. The only down-side to watching this one in a Netflix Party is that you will not be able to hear your friends doing their Cage impressions out loud.

'Game Over, Man!' (Photo: Netflix / Cate Cameron) Netflix original movies often come and go from our minds before they get enough time to shine, and one of the best examples of that is Game Over, Man! This action-comedy from the trio that starred in Workaholics injected hope that studio comedies might begin to thrive again on Netflix. A group of silly friends will find this a perfect option for a joke-heavy movie night in Netflix Party.