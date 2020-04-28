Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Those April showers are sure bring a lot more than just flowers to Netflix in May. As the streamer says goodbye to one month and welcomes in another, it will be filling its library with dozens of new titles. This week, Netflix subscribers will be treated to a total of 52 new additions, including 20 Netflix original films and series. The new additions include several last-minute ones to round out the slate of content that April brought as well as titles to help kick start May. Spanning practically every genre, the more than four dozen upcoming additions include several riveting documentaries, a highly-anticipated series hailing from Ryan Murphy, and plenty of options for the kids. They do, however, come at a heavy loss, as the streamer will be getting rid of dozens of other titles this week as well. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Never Have I Ever' Mindy Kaling's own childhood is getting a spot on the small screen in Netflix's coming-of-age original series Never Have I Ever. Set for a Monday, April 27 debut, the series is inspired by Kaling’s childhood and depicts the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Never Have I Ever is created by Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Richa Shukla as Kamala, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Venkatesan. John McEnroe narrates.

'A Secret Love' Netflix is stocking a new title in its its growing library of LGBT content. On Wednesday, April 29, the Christopher 'Chris' Bolan-directed docuseries A Secret Love will premiere, depicting the decades-long love story of Pat Henschel and pro-baseball player Terry Donahue, who Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league and inspired A League of Their Own. The documentary chronicles Donahue and Terry's relationship from the moment they first met in 1947, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families, and debating whether or not to get married. It shows the hardships they have endured, the prejudices they have faced, and how their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

'Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story' After her case gained national attention from rights activists and celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West, Netflix is telling the story of Cyntoia Brown in the documentary Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story. In 2006, Brown was handed a life sentence after being convicted of murdering of a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex at the age of 16. Directed and produced by Daniel H. Birman, and edited and produced by Megan E. Chao, the documentary aims to show "the complexity of a child who was the product of three generations of violence against women in her biological family" and how after in 2019 she was granted clemency. "When I was 16 I did a horrible thing," Brown says in a trailer for the series, which is set for a Wednesday debut on the streamer. "I do pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance."

'Hollywood' Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's highly-anticipated limited series Hollywood is finally making its way to the streaming platform on Friday, May 1. Set in post-World War II Hollywood, the series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they attempt to make it big in Tinsletown regardless of the cost. Described by the streamer as "provocative and incisive," Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics and what Hollywood would look like if they had been dismantled. The series stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

'Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2' On Friday, Netflix will be stocking the second season of its period drama Medici: The Magnificent. A follow-up to Medici: Masters of Florence, the series takes viewers back to 15th century Florencfe, Italy, where an attempt on Piero de Medici’s life forces his son Lorenzo to assume leadership of the family-run bank. Set in the wake of the conspiracy, Season 2 will find Lorenzo driven by vengeance and Giuliano’' son appearing while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war. Created by Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer, the series stars Game of Thrones' Sean Bean and Teen Wolf's Daniel Sharman. Sharman reprises his role in the second season, though due to a time jump, many of the actors have been replaced. Others starring in the second season include Bradley James, Sarah Parish, Alessandra Mastronardi, Matteo Martari, and several more.

What else is being added this week? Along with the five titles mentioned above, 47 others will be joining them. While nearly a dozen of those will be added in the final days of April, the majority of them will make their way to the streamer on Friday to provide a bountiful boost to the content offerings at the start of the month. Avail. 4/27/20:

Battle: Los Angeles

Nadiya’s Time to Eat – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/29/20:

Extracurricular – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/30/20:

Dangerous Lies – NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons – NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) – NETFLIX FILM

The Victims' Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/1/20:

All Day and a Night – NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In – NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It – NETFLIX FILM

Into the Night – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer – NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory