'Tiger King' Startling Photos of Joe Exotic's 'Sex Den' Surface

For those who can't quite get enough Joe Exotic in their life, photos of his alleged "sex den" have surfaced online. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldanado-Passage, was the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in rural Oklahoma, which included an attic that was used as a sex en, according to The Daily Mail. You can see the photos here, although be warned that some are graphic.

Exotic was the central figure of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Along with running the private roadside zoo, he and his employees also lived on the premises. After fleeing from the FBI, many of Exotic's former employees trashed the place. However, some of his clothes are still hanging in the closet while old bills and files lay strewn across the floor almost two years later. Jeff Lowe, Exotic's former business partner and current owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, claimed that the Netflix series left out quite a few details about Exotic's nefarious habits.

"Joe is one creepy guy," Lowe explained. "[The employees] hated him, they wanted to celebrate him never coming back." He also detailed going to the house for dinner once with his fiance, Lauren. After they'd arrived, the two were sitting at the kitchen counter when an employee told them "You know Joe pierces guys' d—s there."

After Exotic fled in June of 2018, he apparently told employees to deny his mother entrance to the house's attic. Which meant that exploring it was a priority for Lowe afterward. "When Joe left the zoo, the first place I headed to, was Joe's house I had to see what was up there." He found boxes of dildos, leather whips, chains and bondage devices. In filing cabinets, Lowe said that he came across "penis pumps in several different sizes, condoms, lube you name it." He also found a handful of thumb drives, which were filled with several videos and pictures of Exotic's husband John Finlay having sex with other men.

A former park employee also told Lowe that Exotic and Finlay would dress up in lingerie and in the middle of the night bring goats, sheep or llamas to their house, as well. Lowe is planning on bulldozing the structure to make room for more land for animals, and to remove any trace of Exotic's presence now that he's the sole proprietor. While Exotic has been enjoying his fame, he's currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for multiple counts of federal animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire.