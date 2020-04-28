Netflix Party: How to Stream Movies With Friends, Family During Quarantine

✖

Considering that many Americans are currently self-isolating at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise that viewers are turning to streaming services like Netflix in order to pass the time. Even if you're in quarantine at the moment, there is still one major way in which you can connect with others during this time courtesy of one of Netflix's newest features. In March, Netflix announced the release of its newest feature, Netflix Party, which provides users the ability to watch programs with friends and family from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix Party is an extension that you can download over Google Chrome that lets you watch the same program as your friends at the very same time, per Gamespot. With Netflix Party, users can not only watch the same exact program as someone else, but you can also communicate while you watch using the extension's chatroom feature. If you want to check out the feature for yourself, all you need to do is head to Netflix Party on Google Chrome, where you can then download the extension. Install the feature by hitting "Add to Chrome." Once you've downloaded the extension, head to Netflix to select the movie or TV show that you want to watch with others. You would then click the "NP" button in your browser, which will then let you start a party and generate a URL that you can share with others so that they can join in on the fun, too.

As previously mentioned, many are turning to Netflix and other streaming services amidst this pandemic. In fact, in late April, it was reported that Netflix has seen a massive jump in its number of subscribers. The company has seemingly gained a big boost because many individuals are in their homes self-isolating amidst this health crisis, meaning that they're turning to services such as Netflix in order to spend their time. Additionally, programs on Netflix such as Spenser Confidential and Tiger King have been streamed by an extraordinary number of households. But, as Variety reported, Netflix officials are aware that this rise in viewership may not last as quarantine measures ease up in the future.

"We're acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short to medium term," Netflix's statement read. "Like other home entertainment services, we're seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. In our case, this is offset by a sharply stronger U.S. dollar, depressing our international revenue, resulting in revenue-as-forecast. We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon."