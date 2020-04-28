Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+: 10 Blockbuster Movie Marathons to Keep You Busy During Quarantine

Families have been spending a lot more time at home these days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping entertained without having the luxury of going out with friends to enjoy restaurants or events together has become a new challenge for many in the United States. However, internet streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ are doing what they can to keep their users entertained while quarantined at home. Each platform is giving their viewers a little something for all ages and preferences so everyone can binge-watch movie marathons.

While these various platforms are offering more for their members, Netflix is choosing to keep it honest with those who invest in them by now revealing more on what goes on behind closed doors inside their offices. Now their users are able to access their governments' requests to restrict certain content after the streaming service has been forced to take down various movies and shows. While Netflix customers have access to see such requests, something all users of streaming services gained last month was prolonged free trials. Some ranged from a week to a month, and some were extended past that due to the stressful times and families being on a tight budget. There have also been big promotions, including bundled package offers. And if things are real tight, or you don't want to pay for so many streaming services at once, there's always an option to pause a subscription while activating another one so you're only paying for one at a time. Whether you choose to pay for several at once or just one, below are a list of movies you can watch marathon style on each platform.