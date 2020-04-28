Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+: 10 Blockbuster Movie Marathons to Keep You Busy During Quarantine
Families have been spending a lot more time at home these days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping entertained without having the luxury of going out with friends to enjoy restaurants or events together has become a new challenge for many in the United States. However, internet streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ are doing what they can to keep their users entertained while quarantined at home. Each platform is giving their viewers a little something for all ages and preferences so everyone can binge-watch movie marathons.
While these various platforms are offering more for their members, Netflix is choosing to keep it honest with those who invest in them by now revealing more on what goes on behind closed doors inside their offices. Now their users are able to access their governments' requests to restrict certain content after the streaming service has been forced to take down various movies and shows. While Netflix customers have access to see such requests, something all users of streaming services gained last month was prolonged free trials. Some ranged from a week to a month, and some were extended past that due to the stressful times and families being on a tight budget. There have also been big promotions, including bundled package offers. And if things are real tight, or you don't want to pay for so many streaming services at once, there's always an option to pause a subscription while activating another one so you're only paying for one at a time. Whether you choose to pay for several at once or just one, below are a list of movies you can watch marathon style on each platform.
Slide 1
Toy Story
All four of the Pixar movies can be watched on Disney+. Woody and Buzz, along with the rest of the gang, set off on various adventures to not only keep each other together, but their family.
Slide 2
High School Musical
The Disney trilogy, along with Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure can all be viewed on Disney+. The popular musical follows a group of high school students as they use music to bring everyone together.
Slide 3
Indiana Jones
All four movies can be found on Netflix. The Steven Spielberg directed movies follow the story of archaeologist Indiana Jones as he marches through a number of adventures.
Slide 4
Pirates of the Carribean
All four films can be seen on Disney+. The Johny Depp led film follows the story of a blacksmith who pairs up with a unique and different type of pirate in hopes of saving the woman he loves. As the story goes on throughout the other films, their adventures escalate.
Slide 5
James Bond
21 James Bond films are currently able to be watched on Amazon Prime. Follow this action thriller through its adventures.
Slide 6
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney+ currently has 20 Marvel films so you can watch them from beginning to end.
Slide 7
Cars
All three films are on Disney+. See how Lightning McQueen finds the true meaning of friendship with his adventures alongside friends.
Slide 8
Trolls
Trolls and Troll's Holiday can be found on Netflix. Watch Poppy the troll embark on an adventure to save her friends after Troll Village was invaded.
Slide 9
The Matrix
The Matrix trilogy can be watched on Netflix. Dive into Neo's thriller ride after finding out his true reality.
Slide 100comments
X-Men
Six X-Men films can be viewed on Disney+. Explore the world of super-humans as they divide and conquer.