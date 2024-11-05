Netflix Offices Raided in Tax Fraud Investigation

Netflix has a legal issue in France. Deadline reports the Netflix France and the Netherlands offices have been raided amid an investigation into alleged tax fraud and concealed employment.

“We are cooperating with the authorities in France, where Netflix is a significant contributor to the local economy — and we comply with the tax laws and regulations in all the countries in which we operate,” a spokesperson for the streaming said in response the publication’s reporting.

International publications have reported that the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses raided in the streaming giant’s French HQ in the Paris’s 9th arrondissement on Nov. 5 as part of a preliminary investigation opened in November 2022 for “laundering of aggravated tax fraud” and “concealed work in an organized gang”.

As for what sparked the investigation, a reported 2022 tax audit. It was discovered that Netflix’s declarations for France between 2019 and 2020 unfounded sketchy revenue, suggesting it had “operated tax optimization techniques.”

The international newspaper’s findings uncovered Netflix Services France paid $1.06M (€981,000) in taxes on profits for the 2019-20 fiscal year and have since seemingly abandoned tax optimization strategies, with its declared local turnover ratcheting up accordingly, from $51.3M (€47.1M) in 2020 to $1.3B (€1.2B) in 2022.

The goal of the investigation was to determine how the alleged tax fraud began. Netflix’s European division has reportedly been cooperating for months with French and Dutch investigators.

