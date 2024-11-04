Netflix Adds New Feature That Allows Users to Share Clips to Social Media

Ever wanted to share a clip of your favorite Netflix program to social media directly from your smartphone? Well the streaming service has added a new feature that will allow subscribers to do so easily. Launching on Netflix’s iOS app with Android to follow, Moments is a new mobile feature that lets members save, rewatch and share their favorite scenes across Netflix titles, Variety reports.

“With Moments, members can quickly bookmark a scene while watching on their phone, saving it directly to their My Netflix tab for easy access later. Members can also share their favorite scenes across platforms like Instagram and Facebook, creating a seamless way to engage with their favorite content and share it with friends. We’re excited to add even more features in the future to help members enjoy and share their favorite Netflix moments,” Netflix notes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know that feeling when a scene, character, or line from a show or movie just sticks with you, and you can’t help but text your friends, ‘You have to watch this, it’s so good!’?” Netflix’s chief marketing officer Marian Lee told Variety. “Whether it’s sparking Halloween costume ideas or becoming a TikTok sensation, the incredible fandoms we see are a testament to what makes Netflix amazing. Our new campaign is all about celebrating these unforgettable moments, taking you back to the feeling you had when you first became obsessed with a great show on Netflix.” The campaign to promote the new feature includes Simone Biles.

Esposito added: “I know firsthand there’s something magical that happens when a powerful story finds its audience on Netflix. Suddenly everyone is captivated and can’t stop talking about it, and that passion just keeps compounding.”

In the campaign, Biles says: “When I get hooked by a story, I go deep. It happens all the time — I’m watching a scene and have to find someone to talk to about it. At the end of the day, I’m a fan who obsesses over shows like everyone else.”