Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2018

With October just around the corner, it might be time to double down on your Netflix queue and make sure none of your favorite shows or movies are being removed from the streaming platform this month.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and films will be making their way off screens across the country throughout the month of October, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of your favorite titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in October, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 10/1:

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

LEAVING 10/2 – 10/14:

Leaving 10/2/18:

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Leaving 10/6/18:

The BFG

Leaving 10/8/18:

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving 10/10/18:

Leap Year

Leaving 10/13/18:

The Nut Job

Leaving 10/14/18:

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

LEAVING 10/17 – 10/28:

Leaving 10/17/18:

Donnie Darko

Leaving 10/22/18:

The Secret Life of Pets

Leaving 10/24/18:

V/H/S/2

Leaving 10/25/18:

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Leaving 10/26/18:

Southside with You

Leaving 10/28/18:

Bridget Jones’s Baby

BEST SPOOKY MOVIES ON NETFLIX TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

If the above list contains far too many familiar titles you can’t bear to part with, drown your woes in a binge-watching session perfect for the crisp autumn air ushered in by October. You may not have known about all the scary movies Netflix has to offer that can help get you in the Halloween spirit.

The Sixth Sense (1999):

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous M. Night Shyamalan twist ending — and the iconic line, “I see dead people.”

‘GHOSBUSTERS’ (1984)

If you’re feeling everything but the scary vibes this Halloween season (read: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, colorful leaves, cozy blankets) start out with the 1984 classic Ghostbusters to help from getting scared out of your pants. Packed full with iconic performances and eternally quotable one-liners from the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramos and Rick Moranis, the comedy-horror mashup is the perfect way to kick off Halloween season.

‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)

On the other hand, October is the best time of year for jump-out-of-your-seat scares, is it not? Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you can’t take your eyes off. Expect big scares without the overplayed Hollywood “jump scare” build-ups.

‘CHILDREN OF THE CORN’ (1984)

Straight from the mind of Stephen King, don’t even think about skipping Children of the Corn this fall. Everyone knows the token creepy kid in horror movies is one of the most disturbing characters in every horror film, so multiply that by 100 to get inside King’s head. Oh, did you forget about the terrifying cult leader who commands said creepy children? Looks like it’s time to re-live this quintessential scary movie.