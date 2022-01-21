Netflix’s New Disturbing Thriller Has Viewers Sharing Warnings Over Social Media

With the pandemic still ongoing and fewer people going to the movie theater, people have become more dependent than ever on streaming services at home. One movie that has been drawing people in online is Mother/Android, which is on Netflix internationally and Hulu in the U.S. However, the dark movie has viewers on Twitter offering up warnings, particularly about the grim ending.

Chloe Grace Moretz stars as Georgia Olsen, who discovers she is pregnant, although she does not want to be a mother and she is unsure of her relationship with her boyfriend Sam Hoth (Algee Smith). The story takes a post-apocalyptic twist when smartphones begin exploding, killing their owners, and Georgia and Sam try to escape. Once they reach Boston, they have to survive a world taken over by androids. Raul Castillo also stars as Arthur. The film was written and directed by Mattson Tomlin and counts Matt Reeves (The Batman, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as one of its producers.

The film got savaged by critics and viewers alike, the brutal ending has left many dismayed. “I just finished watching Mother/Android and now I just feel depressed…” tweeted one viewer. “This movie went from disaster to depression,” wrote another.

“WHAT THE HELLThis movie destroyed me… Still crying,” tweeted another crushed viewer. “Bro what is this movie i have been sobbing for 20 minutes,” tweeted one viewer, who included a particularly spoiler-filled clip.

Even without the American viwers, Mother/Android was the second-most-watched movie on Netflix globally earlier this month. It sat number two on the global Top 10 movies chart for Jan. 3-9 when only including English-language movies, with 29.7 million hours watched, according to Netflix’s statistics. The number one movie during the same period is Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s satirical awards contender.

Although Hulu and Netflix users rushed to see the movie, critics were less impressed. In his review for Variety, Dennis Harvey wrote that the film doesn’t live up to the exciting first half. “Tomlin’s screenplay deserves credit for mixing things up, introducing new characters and narrative turnabouts,” Harvey wrote. “But nothing is again as bluntly compelling as the early going, and despite hardworking principal performances, these characters and their movie lack the emotional depth to pull off an earnestly teary, draggy finale.”