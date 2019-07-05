Chloe Grace Moretz Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Facing Felony Stalking Charges

Chloe Grace Moretz’s family is doing everything they can to protect the 22-year-old actress from an allegedly obsessed fan who has been arrested for trespassing on her property multiple times. TMZ reports that her brother, Brandon Moretz, filed for a restraining order Wednesday in Los Angeles County against Justin Alexander Behr, who’s been arrested outside Moretz’s home twice in just as many days.

Behr, 18, is now reportedly facing felony stalking charges. Brandon said in the restraining order that Behr climbed over their private gate Sunday night and started banging on the doors and windows in an attempt to gain access to her residence.

Her family called the police, who arrested Behr when they arrived on the scene. However, he returned to the home the next day, just hours after he was released from jail, attempting to do the same thing. He was picked up by police a few blocks away at 8:45 p.m. on Monday and held on $150,000 bail, up from his $1,000 bail the first time.

After returning to Moretz’s home, his misdemeanor trespassing charges were put up to felony stalking.

In his restraining order request, which also protects their brother Trevor and mother Teri, Brandon explained that Teri, Trevor and Chloe live together and that “Teri is always there.” He made is clear that everyone in the family has been threatened by the alleged stalker.

At press time, it’s unclear how long the restraining order will last. A hearing is scheduled for next month to make the order permanent, according to The Blast.