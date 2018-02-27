10 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in March

A new month is just around the corner and that means a new crop of movies are coming to Netflix.

March is bringing a slew of new options, and the movie selections are the highlights of the batch.

There’s a healthy mix of comedies, action flicks and dramatic fare to fill your Netlfix queue up for the month to come.

Scroll through to see 10 of the best films coming to Netflix in March.

‘300’

Based on the comic series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, 300 is a historical epic that emphasizes visceral action and stunning visuals.

It stars Gerard Butler as King Leonidas, the leader of the Spartan army, as he leads 300 soldiers against the Persian army.

The film was a smashing success when it was released, and it made director Zack Snyder one of the premiere film directors at Warner Bros.

‘Beerfest’

Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind Super Troopers, is known for their outrageous brand of comedy, and Beerfest is a prime example.

The troupe stars in this comedy as a group of American buddies who set off to Europe to compete in Beerfest, a German drinking competition.

It’s full of crude humor, which makes it the perfect late night drinking movie for a few friends to check out.

‘Cruel Intentions’

Cruel Intentions has gone down as a classic teen film and for good reason.

The seductive drama features Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as step-siblings who are using Reese Witherspoon’s character as a pawn in a game of sexual conquests and lies.

It’s also worth nothing that Netflix is adding the prequel and sequel movies to the service, but we’d recommend sticking with the 1999 original.

‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is all about a down-on-his-luck guy who digs himself out off a dreadful situation.

Peter Bretter (Jason Segal) gets dumped by his famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in humiliating fashion and just can not cope. He decides to try and shake his depression by travelling to Hawaii for a vacation.

Much to his surprise, he finds out Sarah and her rockstar boyfriend (Russell Brand) are staying at the same resort. As one would expect, hilarity and awkwardness ensues.

‘Ghostbusters’ / ‘Ghostbusters 2’

There’s not much to say about the original Ghostbusters films that has not been said a million times before.

The duo of supernatural comedies combines the talents of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as everyone’s favorite ghost-hunting goofballs. Plus, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis come along for the ride, as well.

Whether you have slept on the film for years or are ready to watch it for the 100th time, there is no better time to revisit the flicks.

‘Gridiron Gang’

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in all the major blockbusters, he headlined this smaller football film, which based on a true story.

Johnson stars a football coach trying to pull together a team at a juvenile detention center. With the help of a fellow coach (Xzibit), he hopes to pull the young men together to overcome to differences between them and their life situations.

‘Jackass: Number Two’

If you’ve every the Jackass TV show or any of the movie versions, you know what you’re getting here.

An ensemble of young guys put their bodies on the line for some utterly ridiculous stunts. Highlights in Number Two include Bam Margera getting a penis-shaped brand on him, Johnny Knoxville flying into the sky on a rocket and Steve-O piercing a fish hook into his cheek.

It’s also worth noting that Knoxville debuts his “Bad Grandpa” bit here, where he dresses up as an elderly man and does crude pranks with his “grandson.” That was expanded into a full-length film in 2013.

‘Moon’

Moon is a mind-bending tale of isolate and sci-fi mystery.

Sam Rockwell drives the film as an astronaut mining the Moon for an energy resource. He is the only one there, and he is struggling to reach the end of his contract.

He then makes a startling discovery which changes everything for him, and steers the film into intriguing territory.

‘Wet Hot American Summer’

It was surprising when Wet Hot American Summer disappeared from Netflix, being as the streaming service is the home for all things Wet Hot.

Both the prequel and sequel series are Netflix originals, as well as a documentary about the making of the original film.

Regardless of it’s saddening removal, we’re thrilled that the campy camp comedy is back on Netflix.

