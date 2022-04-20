Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022
As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies — including Zoolander, Top Gun, Hairspray and Free Willy — are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 5/1 - 5/23
Leaving 5/1/22
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving 5/3/22
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Callerprevnext
LEAVING 5/31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolanderprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark will premiere Friday, April 29, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. In a short teaser trailer, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough." Before the short clip teased that "the end arrives sooner than you think," Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde.
Part 1 of the final season of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now, with Part 2 premiering on Friday, April 29.
'THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON'
For reality TV heads, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another dating show that fast tracks the path to marriage. The Ultimatum features six different couples on the verge of marriage. In those couples, one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on are streaming on Netflix now.prevnext
'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 20comments
Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.prev