Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies — including Zoolander, Top Gun, Hairspray and Free Willy — are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/1 - 5/23 Leaving 5/1/22 Colony: Seasons 1-3 Hoarders: Season 11 WWII in HD: Season 1 Leaving 5/3/22 StartUp: Seasons 1-3 The Clovehitch Killer Leaving 5/12/22 Eye in the Sky Leaving 5/19/22 Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2 Leaving 5/23/22 Shot Caller

LEAVING 5/31 Battleship Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same Chloe Closer Coach Carter Dennis the Menace Downton Abbey: Series 1-6 Final Destination 3 Final Destination 5 Free Willy Hairspray Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3 Happy Feet I Know What You Did Last Summer I Still Know What You Did Last Summer New Year's Eve Sniper: Legacy Stardust Sucker Punch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie The Blind Side The Devil's Advocate The Disaster Artist The Final Destination Top Gun Wild Things Zoolander

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark will premiere Friday, April 29, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. In a short teaser trailer, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough." Before the short clip teased that "the end arrives sooner than you think," Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde. Part 1 of the final season of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now, with Part 2 premiering on Friday, April 29.

'THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON' (Photo: Netflix) For reality TV heads, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another dating show that fast tracks the path to marriage. The Ultimatum features six different couples on the verge of marriage. In those couples, one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on are streaming on Netflix now.