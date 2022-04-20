Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

By Libby Birk

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies — including Zoolander, Top Gun, Hairspray and Free Willy — are leaving Netflix in May, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/1 - 5/23

Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3/22

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving 5/12/22

Eye in the Sky

Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller

LEAVING 5/31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

ozark-ruth-langmore-julia-garner.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark will premiere Friday, April 29, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. In a short teaser trailer, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough." Before the short clip teased that "the end arrives sooner than you think," Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde.

Part 1 of the final season of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now, with Part 2 premiering on Friday, April 29.

'THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON'

ultimatum-marry-or-move-on-nick-vanessa-lachey.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

For reality TV heads, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another dating show that fast tracks the path to marriage. The Ultimatum features six different couples on the verge of marriage. In those couples, one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on are streaming on Netflix now.

'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 2

bridgerton-203-unit-01664r.jpg
Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.

prev
