'Bridgerton' Season 2 Sets Netflix Ratings Record

Bridgerton Season 2 may have only just debuted, but it is already breaking Netflix streaming records. The streaming giant revealed Tuesday that Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love, which kicked off on Friday, March 25, has broken Netflix's record for the most viewed English-language TV series in a single week, breaking the record previously set by fellow Shondaland series Inventing Anna. Although Netflix didn't provide any concrete figures, Deadline reported that Bridgerton Season 2 was watched for 251.7 million hours over the last seven days.

On its opening weekend, Season 2 amassed a whopping 193 million viewing hours, a number that only increased throughout its first full week. The Regency-era romance drama's second outing also pushed Bridgerton Season 1 back into the top 10 with another 53 million hours watched. Deadline noted that in addition to breaking the streaming record, Bridgerton Season 2 was also in the top ten in 93 countries, with the series currently ranking as the No. 1 most-popular title on Netflix in the U.S.

Bridgerton Season 2 has officially broken the record for the most viewed title in a week on the English TV list! Cheers to that! pic.twitter.com/L5fgKDtFPe — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2022

Despite the second season's success, it still wasn't enough to beat the overall record set by the South Korean drama Squid Game, which amassed 571.8 million hours viewed during the week of September 27 and became Netflix's biggest series launch ever. That record had previously been held by Bridgerton, which reached 82 million households within the first 28 days of its December 2020 debut.

Closely following the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton Season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey alongside newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, with Phoebe Dynevor reprising her role of Daphne. Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, and Florence Hunt also star, with Julie Andrew providing the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, who also serves as creator and showrunner. The first two seasons of Bridgerton are available for streaming on Netflix.