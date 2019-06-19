Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2019

The first of July is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time for dozens of brand-new titles to hit Netflix.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of July while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

COMING 7/1

Designated Survivor: 60 days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

COMING 7/2 – 7/10

Avail. 7/2/19:

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Witch: Season 4

Avail. 7/3/19:

The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/4/19:

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/5/19:

In The Dark: Season 1

Avail. 7/6/19:

Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Avail. 7/9/19:

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Avail. 7/10/19:

Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 7/11 – 7/16

Avail. 7/11/19:

Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/12/19:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

4 latas — NETFLIX FILM

Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM

Smart People

Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/13/19:

Sorry Angel

Avail. 7/16/19:

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

COMING 7/17 – 7/25

Avail. 7/17/19:

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/18/19:

Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/19/19:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME

Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/22/19:

Inglorious Basterds

Avail. 7/24/19:

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/25/19:

Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 7/26 – 7/31

Avail. 7/26/19:

Boi — NETFLIX FILM

The Exception

Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM

My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Son — NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/29/19:

The Croods

Avail. 7/30/19:

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/31/19:

Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME

The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM

Wentworth: Season 7

