Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2019

The first of July is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time for dozens of brand-new titles to hit Netflix.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of July while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
COMING 7/1
Designated Survivor: 60 days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
COMING 7/2 – 7/10
Avail. 7/2/19:
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Witch: Season 4
Avail. 7/3/19:
The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/4/19:
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/19:
In The Dark: Season 1
Avail. 7/6/19:
Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Avail. 7/9/19:
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Avail. 7/10/19:
Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 7/11 – 7/16
Avail. 7/11/19:
Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/12/19:
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
Smart People
Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/13/19:
Sorry Angel
Avail. 7/16/19:
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
COMING 7/17 – 7/25
Avail. 7/17/19:
Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/18/19:
Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/19/19:
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/22/19:
Inglorious Basterds
Avail. 7/24/19:
The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/25/19:
Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 7/26 – 7/31
Avail. 7/26/19:
Boi — NETFLIX FILM
The Exception
Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM
My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Son — NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/29/19:
The Croods
Avail. 7/30/19:
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/31/19:
Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM
Wentworth: Season 7
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
If July can’t get here soon enough, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge to kill some time.
Black Mirror — Season 5:
Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.
“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”
The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.
Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.
‘MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN’ — SEASON 2
Season 2 of the acclaimed David Letterman Netflix series continues with celebrity guests like Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. The format is virtually the same as season 1, with Letterman sitting down with his guest in front of a live audience and having a conversation, while bits of previously taped footage air sporadically in between.
Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.
‘EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE’
Zac Efron stars as serial killer Ted Bundy in a chronicle of his crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, single mom Liz (played by Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is streaming on Netflix now.
‘JAILBIRDS’
Jailbirds follows incarcerated women in the Sacramento County Jail as they fight the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside. Though the docu-series profiles male inmates, most of the screen time is devoted to the women’s floor. The show gives a unique look into the perspective of an inmate at a county jail, which differs from prison in that the people who have been arrested can’t make bail and are awaiting arraignment or trial.
Jailbirds is streaming on Netflix now.