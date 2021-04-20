Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Decision Has Viewers Talking
Netflix's Ginny & Georgia has officially been renewed for Season 2, and the decision has a lot of viewers talking. According to Variety, Netflix reported that the show has been a major success and was streamed in more than 52 million households in just the first 28 days of its release. The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller. The third member of the family is Ginny's little brother Austin, played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters).
Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia finds the family settling into their new lives in a small New England town. However, secrets begin to be revealed and that puts a strain on the many relationships the show revolves around. Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert and debuted in February. Additional cast members include Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Now that the show is getting a second season, its fans and its haters all have something to say about the news. Scroll down to see what they are sharing on Twitter, and let us known in the comments if you're excited about the second season of Ginny & Georgia.
Great decision #netflix! Let’s keep #ginnyandgeorgia coming back for as long as they can! Congrats to the #gng cast and crew, so excited for you! 🙌🏼🍑💖— Alya Naqvi (@Ally_N79) April 19, 2021
"Noice, yay, this was a good series but it ended with much hanging in the unknown. Happy to hear," one fan tweeted.
BEST NEWS EVER pic.twitter.com/11Y2Grs4jZ— nadine (@marissqs) April 19, 2021
"There are so many better shows on Netflix that needs to be renewed like The Society, Julie and the Phantoms, and Teenage Bounty Hunters to name a few... and they renew this?" someone asked sarcastically.
the actors are probably nice people irl, as for the writing of this show... I’ll save your time, don’t watch it😭— bels (@belbel1989) April 19, 2021
"If Ginny and Hunter get back together I'm suing," one other fan quipped.
YEAAAAH MORE OF MY BABY pic.twitter.com/sw1GziuAaI— mar 🪴 (@zoeysaIvarez) April 19, 2021
"I am so happy that Ginny and Georgia got renewed for a second season," another fan tweeted.
they’re just renewing their best show and they know it— stef ✞ (@fuckvinglife) April 19, 2021
"I would watch it if you hadn't made a heinous accusation against Taylor Swift," one upset user commented, referring to a joke about Swift hat landed the show in hot water with the singer.
if there isn’t abbymax endgame then idk what to say https://t.co/a43ujbPymL— Summer || FELIX DAY🤍 (@marcusbxker) April 19, 2021
"Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is confirmed I'm so excited," somebody cheered.
Needed this W today. Thank you pic.twitter.com/hb12I5EpyB— CapNJam (@Geekamora) April 19, 2021
"I AM LITERALLY CRYING YOU ALL IM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW NETFLIX RENEWED GINNY & GEORGIA" a final fan exclaimed.