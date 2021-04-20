Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Decision Has Viewers Talking

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia has officially been renewed for Season 2, and the decision has a lot of viewers talking. According to Variety, Netflix reported that the show has been a major success and was streamed in more than 52 million households in just the first 28 days of its release. The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller. The third member of the family is Ginny's little brother Austin, played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters).

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia finds the family settling into their new lives in a small New England town. However, secrets begin to be revealed and that puts a strain on the many relationships the show revolves around. Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert and debuted in February. Additional cast members include Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Now that the show is getting a second season, its fans and its haters all have something to say about the news. Scroll down to see what they are sharing on Twitter, and let us known in the comments if you're excited about the second season of Ginny & Georgia.