'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix

On Monday, Netflix officially revealed the future for the hit series Ginny & Georgia. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for Season 2. The first season premiered on the streaming service in February and reportedly brought in over 52 million viewers over the course of a month.

ET reported that Season 2 will consist of ten 60-minute episodes and will see the return of stars Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny). To celebrate the exciting news, Netflix released a video that featured the cast, including Howey and Gentry, in which they teased the upcoming season. In the clip, they shared that there will be "more living room for dance parties" and "more climbing through windows." The cast also shared the MANG catchphrase that fans will surely recognize, "Love you, mean it, hate you, kidding."

