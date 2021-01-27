'Ginny & Georgia': Netflix's New Series Sparks Social Media Buzz as First Trailer Drops
Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Ginny & Georgia, a new original dramedy series and the first look is creating a buzz online. Ginny & Georgia follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller — a high-schooler who is, arguably, more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia — as she settles into life in a small New England town with her mom and younger brother. The sneak peek from the new trailer shows a moment between the mother-daughter duo, teasing how their life is like "The Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs." But there is also some intense mystery burning just beneath the surface of that humor.
The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2) as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as Ginny Miller. Additionally, Ginny's little brother Austin is played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters). Other cast members include Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert and is set to debut its 10-episode first season on Feb. 24. Scroll down to see what excited Netflix watchers are already saying about the show.
Meet Ginny and Georgia: a daughter and mother with a lot to figure out... mostly themselves. pic.twitter.com/0qjUG2dUG0— Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2021
"Ginny & Georgia trailer dropped and I am starting to believe the show is even better than I anticipated."prevnext
There's an upcoming show on @netflix called #GinnyandGeorgia and I'll I'm going to say (for now) is that it's absolutely incredible. Trust me.
It's like #GilmoreGirls but if Lorelai owned up to the fact that she was a manipulative mess and Rory was actually likable.— Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) January 25, 2021
"The fact that I’ve been waiting for Ginny & Georgia since like late 2019 when I found out Sara was a part of it and now it’s almost here."prevnext
WHATS UP WORLD ITS THE TRAILER FOR GINNY AND GEORGIAAAAAA!!! #ginnyandgeorgia https://t.co/ofSQ7mqT49— Sara Waisglass (@swaisglass) January 26, 2021
"This show is *chef's kiss* trust me. Mark your calendars because Ginny & Georgia is all I'm gonna wanna talk about. Okay thanks."prevnext
This is beyond amazing— Debra J. Fisher (@DebraJFisher) January 26, 2021
"Anyways I will be watching Ginny & Georgia."prevnext
January 26, 2021
"I’m adding this to my watch list asap!"prevnext
I'm so excited for y'all!!— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 26, 2021
"Aha! Netflix is superb. This TV series rocks."prevnext
It looks so good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5vr4QWNWzA— Kayla 💜 (@kaylalb24) January 26, 2021
"I'm way too excited for this!!!"prev