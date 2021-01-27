'Ginny & Georgia': Netflix's New Series Sparks Social Media Buzz as First Trailer Drops

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Ginny & Georgia, a new original dramedy series and the first look is creating a buzz online. Ginny & Georgia follows 15-year-old Ginny Miller — a high-schooler who is, arguably, more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia — as she settles into life in a small New England town with her mom and younger brother. The sneak peek from the new trailer shows a moment between the mother-daughter duo, teasing how their life is like "The Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs." But there is also some intense mystery burning just beneath the surface of that humor.

The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2) as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as Ginny Miller. Additionally, Ginny's little brother Austin is played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters). Other cast members include Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Ginny & Georgia was created by Sarah Lampert and is set to debut its 10-episode first season on Feb. 24. Scroll down to see what excited Netflix watchers are already saying about the show.