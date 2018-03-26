The weekend is fast approaching, and Netflix has binge watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added on March 23, 24, and 25.

This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a slew of Netflix Originals, with enough options to satiate everyone’s genre cravings The newest round of additions includes a slew of new Netflix Originals ranging from anime series, dramas, real-life documentaries, and comedies.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa and Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.



The 13-episode first season of Alexa and Katie makes its way to the streaming service on Friday, March 23.

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

In the second season of the animated prehistoric world of Dinotrux, Ty, Revvit, and the rest of the crew band together as they meet new friends and face new challenges. This time around, they are amped up with new powers that make them faster, stronger, and more agile.



The second season of the animated children’s series will be available for streaming on March 23.

Game Over, Man!

Game Over, Man! sees Netflix once again collaborating with Adam Devine for a comedy, but this one’s a bit more special. Devine will reunite with his Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson for the film, which is an action comedy.



Alexxx, Darren, and Joel are working as waiters in a high-rise building when terrorists take over and begin taking people hostage. To make matters worse, among the hostages is reggae artist Shaggy, who cameos to make a forced rendition of his 2000 single “It Wasn’t Me.” The trio, described as zeroes, attempt to become heroes as they face the gunman and try to save the hostages.



Game Over, Man! will begin streaming on Friday.

Layla M.

This Dutch drama about modern-day extremism, tells the story of a Moroccan teenager, Layla, living in Amsterdam. Frustrated and angered by how the Islamophobia she faces in school, Layla marries a young Jihadist and joins an Islamist cell in the Middle East. Once there, she finds herself drawn even closer to radicalization, but she discovers that there are other prejudices there, too.



Layla M., which first premiered in the Platform competition at the Toronto Film Festival, will be available for streaming on March 23.

Requiem: Season 1

In Netflix’s latest collaboration with BBC, Requiem delivers a riveting psychological thriller about Matilda Grey, a London cellist who is faced with the unexpected suicide of her mother. Afterwards, she has to unfold the mystery of her mother’s past, unearthing secrets in the process that link her mother to the disappearance of a young girl.



All six episodes of Requiem will be available on Friday.

Roxanne Roxanne

Roxanne Roxanne was an under-the-radar 2017 Sundance film that Netflix picked up for distribution.



The film is a biopic about Lolita Gooden, the rapper known as Roxanne Shanté. She had a name for herself in ’80s as a member of the Juice Crew and through a series of diss records directed at another rapper using the name “Roxanne.”



The film, starring Chanté Adams in the title role and Mahershala Ali and Nia Long supporting, makes its way to the streaming platform on Friday, March 23.

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

Santa Clarita Diet is one of the Netflix’s most-buzzed about comedies, and fans will finally able to sink their teeth into new episodes.



The popular undead comedy stars Drew Barrymore as a mild-mannered real estate agent who suddenly turns into a zombie. She and her husband, played by Justified alum Timothy Olyphant, try to keep her condition under wraps, all while satisfying her newfound craving for human flesh.



The second season of the series will see Joel McHale and Maggie Lawson guest star as Chris and Christa, married realtors in Santa Clarita. Other guest stars include Gerald McRaney and Zachary Knighton.



All 10 episodes of season 2 will be available on Friday.

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

Delving yet again into the world of anime, Netflix’s original series SWORDGAI: The Animation: Part 1 is slated to hit the streaming platform’s library on Friday, March 23.



The series, an adaptation of Toshiki Inoue, Osamu Kine, and Keita Amamiya ‘s Sword Gai manga, followers the story of Gai, a young man who merges with a demonic sword in order to slay his enemies.

The Mechanism: Season 1

Netflix’s latest real-life crime drama, The Mechanism, reunites the creators of Narcos to tell the story of the Lava Jato investigation, or “Operation Car Wash,” a real-life scandal involving massive corruption and money laundering.



The Brazilian political drama is coming to Netflix on Friday.

Red Trees

Netflix is adding another documentary to its library with the addition of Red Trees on Saturday, March 24.



The 2017 film follows filmmaker Marina Willer as she traces the journey of her father’s family as one of only 12 Jewish families to survive he Nazi occupation of Prague during World War II.

What’s Leaving

When it comes to titles sadly making their departure from Netflix’s streaming library this weekend, thankfully the number is not high. On Saturday March 24, both Voltron 84: Season 1 and Who Framed Roger Rabbit will be leaving Netflix, so make sure to get a last watch of them in before they are gone!

