Netflix has addressed one of subscribers' longest-running complaints. In a tweet sent Tuesday night, the streamer announced the ability to remove any film or series from the 'Continue Watching' row.

The 'Continue Watching' row was a place where all the half-finished content would reside, often for years. Particularly if it was something that viewers never quite got into enough to finish. Considering that there were more than 2,500 retweets within three hours of the tweet, it's clearly a welcome improvement to the platform's interface. So now anyone who shares their password can watch 365 DNI in secret.

PSA: You can now remove a film or series from the Continue Watching row.

On your mobile device, simply click the three dots below the title and select Remove From Row. pic.twitter.com/VycWTS2xks — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2020

The upgrade might help soothe the nerves of some users who are upset at Netflix's latest round of series cancellations. During the month of July, it was announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end with its upcoming round of episodes. The supernatural Riverdale spinoff had earned a significant following, and while there's some hope the characters could continue on in the show's larger universe, more than 58,000 fans have signed a petition to keep the show going on another platform. The Kominsky Method will also take a bow after its upcoming third season.

On the upside, a number of fan-favorites are returning. Lucifer will be back for Season 5, which was recently previewed in a trailer. It also renewed The Crown for Season 6, in a move that came as a surprise based on how long shows tend to last on Netflix. Series creator Peter Morgan revealed that the decision to extend the series by an additional season was made as they "started to discuss the storylines for Series 5." Morgan said that as those discussions progressed, "it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

Netflix also recently debuted its reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, a true-crime series that ran on network TV in the late 1980s and early '90s. While it was a risky endeavor to continue without a host to follow in the footsteps of the late Robert Stack, fans seem to be taking to the re-imagined series.