58K Netflix Users Demand 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Be Renewed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's time on Netflix is coming to a close, and fans are remarkably upset. The series, based on the classic Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, had is run on Netflix cut short after only two seasons (four parts, three of which have been released). While Part 4 will still come out later in 2020, no more episodes are going to be produced afterward. This decision infuriated fans of the show, and more than 58,000 have signed a Chang.org petition to demand its resurrection.
Fan Dominic Barrett started the petition, and he describes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as an "extremely popular" show that's cancellation was "unfair." (Netflix does not release viewership data for a majority of shows, so it's unclear how many people are watching the program.) While that point is debatable, it is, as he says, "extremely loved by fans" as the reception to the petition shows. Aside from the number of signees, commenters note how passionate they are about the series. One fan wrote that she was "LITERALLY ABOUT TO START CRYING" after hearing about the cancellation, while another noted, "This show honestly saved me in so many ways." Scroll through to see some Twitter users' rallying cries as they share the petition.
‼️ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just got cancelled! SIGN THIS PETITION TO BRING IT BACK PLEASEhttps://t.co/Pr8tkD99Jz— #ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina (@tcaofsabrina) July 9, 2020
@lukecoook and 33.000+ people signed the petition, now it’s your turn! SIGN AND SHARE THE PETITION. WE CAN DO THIS.https://t.co/KJZgC5OMmR pic.twitter.com/5mr6XHgxVb— M & J. (@renewcaos) July 10, 2020
50.000✅ NEXT GOAL: 75.000!— M & J. (@renewcaos) July 10, 2020
IN JUST TWO DAYS WE DID THIS AND WE WONT STOP. SHARE AND SIGN GUYS.https://t.co/KJZgC5OMmR pic.twitter.com/rw9X6QWwNt
🇬🇧Help save CAOS from cancellation by signing this petition! You can also tweet using #renewcaos & #savecaos ! // 🇫🇷 Aidez à sauver LNADS de l’annulation en signant cette pétition! Vous pouvez également tweeter avec #renewcaos & #savecaos https://t.co/xSyIxn6dLD— Gavin Leatherwood France (@gavinfrnews) July 11, 2020
I'm going to keep sharing this because it's one of their best shows and somehow RIVERDALE IS STILL GOING!?https://t.co/tS50cr3nI4@netflix @sabrinanetflix— Adam Tiley (@adamtiley) July 10, 2020
Maybe we can still save it if we’re persistent 😭 #CAOS #Savesabrina #SaveSabrinaSpellman https://t.co/ULxKEuIcCi— mnd.ptrvc (@mndptrvc) July 10, 2020
Netflix cancelled Sabrina 😭😭
Please help us fans out and sign this petition, even if you don’t watch the show. It would mean so much! https://t.co/1r6RLKwbrC— Halston (@Halxton) July 10, 2020