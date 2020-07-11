58K Netflix Users Demand 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Be Renewed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's time on Netflix is coming to a close, and fans are remarkably upset. The series, based on the classic Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, had is run on Netflix cut short after only two seasons (four parts, three of which have been released). While Part 4 will still come out later in 2020, no more episodes are going to be produced afterward. This decision infuriated fans of the show, and more than 58,000 have signed a Chang.org petition to demand its resurrection.

Fan Dominic Barrett started the petition, and he describes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as an "extremely popular" show that's cancellation was "unfair." (Netflix does not release viewership data for a majority of shows, so it's unclear how many people are watching the program.) While that point is debatable, it is, as he says, "extremely loved by fans" as the reception to the petition shows. Aside from the number of signees, commenters note how passionate they are about the series. One fan wrote that she was "LITERALLY ABOUT TO START CRYING" after hearing about the cancellation, while another noted, "This show honestly saved me in so many ways." Scroll through to see some Twitter users' rallying cries as they share the petition.