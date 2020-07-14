Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 13)

A new week means even more new additions to the Netflix streaming library. After stocking dozens of titles to kick off the month of July, the streamer is continuing to roll through this month with an expanding content catalogue. This week, subscribers will be treated to 14 new titles, meaning that they will have plenty to watch when the work week comes to a close. Set to begin being stocked on Monday, the new additions include a little bit of everything. Those needing a pick-me-up can catch a good laugh with Netflix's newest comedy special. Reality TV show lovers will even be treated to a new addition in the streamer’s expanding catalogue of reality offerings. Netflix will also be dropping a few thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser' Netflix is starting the week with plenty of laughs. On Tuesday, July 14, comedian Urzila Carlson is headed to the streaming platform with the Netflix comedy special Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Losers. Filmed in Melbourne, Australia, the belly laugh-inducing stand-up special will find the comedian poking fun at The Biggest Loser, sex tapes, and boxed wine. prevnext

'Skin Decision: Before and After More reality TV is headed your way! Adding to its growing list of reality offering, Netflix's original series Skin Decision: Before and After follows skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian as they use the latest procedures to bring out their clients' best selves. The eye-opening series will be available for streaming on Wednesday, July 15. prevnext

'Fatal Affair' A new date-night thriller is dropping in the library on Thursday, July 16. Starring Nia Long as Ellie, Fatal Affair, a Netflix original film, follows a woman who tries to mend her marriage after a brief encounter with an old friend, only to find that he is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. Along with Long, the film also stars Stephen Bishop as Ellie's husband Marcus and Omar Epps as her old friend, David. The film marks Long’s first producing project with Netflix prevnext

'Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)' Heading into the weekend, the streaming giant will kick things off with a thriller, the new original series Kissing Game, originally titled Boca Boca, dropping on Friday, July 17. Set in a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, the series follows a group of adolescents thrown into a panic when there is an outbreak of a contagious infection that is transmitted by kissing. The stars Caio Horowicz, Iza Moreira, and Michel Joelsas. It is directed by Esmir Filho and Juliana Rojas. prevnext

'Cursed' Katherine Langford is making her return to Netflix in the streamer's take on the Arthurian legend Cursed. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by famed comic book writer Frank Miller and writer Tom Wheele, Cursed follows Nimue, a teenage heroine with a strange gift who eventually becomes the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legends. After her mother dies, she goes on a mission with young mercenary Arthur to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. The series was originally ordered by Netflix in March. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/14/20:

The Business of Drugs – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/15/20:

Dark Desire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) – NETFLIX FILM

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 Avail. 7/16/20:

Indian Matchmaking – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF – NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005) Avail. 7/17/20:

Funan prevnext