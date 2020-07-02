✖

The Kominsky Method, a critically acclaimed series from Chuck Lorre, will be ending at Netflix after Season 3. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has renewed the show for a third season and revealed it will be the last. "The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," said Lorre, creator and executive producer of the series. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who has his 15 minutes of fame many years back and is now works as a highly respected acting coach. Legendary actor Alan Arkin plays Norman, his agent and close friend. Additionally, Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon) and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) also co-star in the series. The Kominsky Method won two Golden Globes for its first season, including one for best comedy series and the other for Douglas' lead performance. It has also earned three Emmy nominations.

In October, Arkin spoke with The Star Tribune about working on the series with Douglas, whom he had never before Lorre brought them together, and praised the bond they've grown to share. "I felt strangely comfortable with Michael the minute we started working together," Arkin said. "As an actor, I like to touch people. I like to manhandle them. I like to play. And every once in a while, you wander into somebody who says, ‘Please don’t touch me’ and you’re dead for the next four years. But there was none of that here. It’s gotten extraordinarily comfortable for me."

Douglas added, "Comedy is not necessarily something I’ve done a lot of. The chance to work with someone like Alan, who is wonderfully gifted in his timing and his understanding of it, I feel like I’m learning something new. It’s been a real treat." Finally, Lorre offered some insight into the nature of the show, saying, "You could bemoan the fact that aging is happening, or you can step aside and look at it as darkly comic because inside all of us who are of a certain age is someone who is not the age of the person outside." He later added, "When it’s all falling apart, laugh or cry. I choose to laugh."