'Unsolved Mysteries' Reboot: Netflix Users Weigh In

The brand new Unsolved Mysteries reboot on Netflix has made a big impression on users of the streaming serivice, and they are taking to social media to weigh in with their thoughts on the show. The original Unsolved Mysteries first debuted in the late '80s, and was hosted by the legendary Robert Stack. It ran for nine seasons on NBC, before moving to CBS for one season. It was later revived on both Lifetime and Spike. Now, Netflix has debuted a new version of the show, and fans are really into it.

An official synopsis of the series reads: "The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery." Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the new Unsolved Mysteries.