'Unsolved Mysteries' Reboot: Netflix Users Weigh In
The brand new Unsolved Mysteries reboot on Netflix has made a big impression on users of the streaming serivice, and they are taking to social media to weigh in with their thoughts on the show. The original Unsolved Mysteries first debuted in the late '80s, and was hosted by the legendary Robert Stack. It ran for nine seasons on NBC, before moving to CBS for one season. It was later revived on both Lifetime and Spike. Now, Netflix has debuted a new version of the show, and fans are really into it.
An official synopsis of the series reads: "The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery." Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about the new Unsolved Mysteries.
Not sure the world is ready for an Unsolved Mysteries show where no one ever solves the mysteries.— Paul Davidson (@pauldavidson) July 8, 2020
If they solved the mysteries at the end of Unsolved Mysteries then it would be Dateline.— Master Social Distancer (@The_D_Rules) July 8, 2020
watched an episode of unsolved mysteries on netflix and now i’m too scared to go to bed 👿 ugh— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) July 6, 2020
Me at the end of unsolved mysteries finding out that is it in fact, unsolved pic.twitter.com/VNV5P9KLqu— darlene (@darleneraye) July 6, 2020
i know the show is called "unsolved mysteries" but it sucks how they don't solve the mysteries— Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) July 7, 2020
My boyfriend has informed me that he doesn’t like Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix because they are “unsolved”.— SaraBeth (@SBSwags) July 8, 2020
Me after each episode getting online to see if there’s any updates on the case #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/3Ht6C0zfCd— Ryan Sene (@oheyryan1) July 6, 2020
Ugh. I keep watching Unsolved Mysteries waiting for a damn outcome and then I remember ..... pic.twitter.com/qtx5lmkTEc— Jessica Simpson’s Shriek (@richyrich909) July 5, 2020
Me solving the mystery on #UnsolvedMysteries whenever a white dude comes on the screen. pic.twitter.com/cVUSG7g8F9— DeAnna (@annaed884) July 8, 2020
New Unsolved Mysteries is blowing it. The answer should always be aliens. If aliens aren’t even a heavily implied possibility, the mystery’s pretty much solved: some human did something weird.— Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) July 8, 2020
Me after watching #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/4kdoHKn9qo— Tops (@tops881) July 6, 2020
Me watching the entire season of Unsolved Mysteries episodes about murders:
Me watching the one episode about UFOs: pic.twitter.com/MmvkaNJ7My— chels (@_crybabycancer) July 6, 2020
The new Unsolved Mysteries is really good. I keep expecting them to solve the mysteries by the end of each episode, though, and then I remember the name of the show.— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 8, 2020
Me: I don't like this show, you never find out what happens!
Husband: It's literally called UNSOLVED MYSTERIES— Marl (@Marlebean) July 8, 2020
me conducting my own investigation after every episode of Unsolved Mysteries pic.twitter.com/0iaxXVog81— Ryan (@ryanntweets_) July 7, 2020
No more Unsolved Mysteries before bed.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 8, 2020
I need to finished unsolved mysteries but the only time I get the chance to watch it is at night and IM SCARED— positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) July 8, 2020
The new #UnsolvedMysteries series has brought back all my teenage and early adult enthrallment (that might not be a word), so who will do the weekly review #podcast with me?— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 8, 2020
A lot of these unsolved mysteries just seems like bad police work #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/VE418KwRRE— Akua the Shino Stan (@DorcasKay) July 8, 2020
me: i’m too old now to believe in conspiracy theories smh i’m not paranoid— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@sparesushi) July 6, 2020
me watching unsolved mysteries: pic.twitter.com/TqzU8HYIcW
Me, looking for answers on reddit, after watching 2 episodes of #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/1dmCChtNPF— Ayuni (@itsPeachCobbler) July 8, 2020