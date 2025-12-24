Netflix Cancels Show 1 Day Before Christmas

It’s not going to be a very merry Christmas for fans of one Netflix show.

TVLine reports that the streamer has canceled the Spanish-language sports drama Olympo after one season.

News six months after the eight-episode first season premiered in June. Per Netflix, in Olympo, “The country’s best athletes train at the Pirineos High Performance Center, such as Amaia, the captain of the national synchronized swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes. But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

OLYMPO. Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria in episode 04 of OLYMPO. Cr. Matías Uris/Netflix © 2024

The series, created by Jan Matheu, Laia Fogue, and Ibai Abad, starred an ensemble cast led by Clara Galle. Yanira Osahia, Agustin Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, and María Romanillos also starred in Olypmo. A reason for the cancellation has not been given, nor has the need for Netflix to announce the news the day before Christmas. However, the show only has a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% audience score, so it’s possible that ratings weren’t where Netflix had hoped.

Olympo is the latest series to be canceled by Netflix. The streamer has also recently axed Boots, the Good Times revival, Exploding Kittens, Twilight of the Gods, and Too Much. Whether Olympo, which comes from Zeta Producciones, will be shopped around to other platforms is unknown. And depending on how Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 goes, Olympo’s cancellation may not be the only thing that’s ruining Christmas thanks to Netflix.

At the very least, there is still a lot to look forward to on Netflix coming up. As previously mentioned, Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2, consisting of three episodes, drops at 8 p.m. ET Christmas Day, while the series finale releases on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix and in select theaters. In the new year, there will be new seasons of Bridgerton, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Hunting Wives, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which is moving from Prime to Netflix, and much, much more. Even though Olympo’s cancellation is disappointing, fans can always watch the six-episode first season on Netflix.