Major Game Show Moves to Netflix

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is on the move.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jeopardy! spinoff has been renewed for a second season, which will be on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first season, hosted by SNL star Colin Jost, premiered on Prime Video late last year. Jost is reportedly in talks to return as host for Season 2, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Pop Culture Jeopardy! features three-person teams as they answer clues and questions focusing solely on the pop culture realm, from movies to TV to music to sports to social media, and much more.

Tyler Golden/Amazon MGM Studios

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! captivated an audience with its fun and energetic gameplay, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge,” Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures TV, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! was first announced in May 2024 and marked the latest spinoff in the Jeopardy! franchise and first streaming exclusive spinoff. Jost was announced as host that August, adding on to his already-busy schedule. According to Variety, sources say that Prime Video changed its strategy with game shows, so a mutual decision was made between the streamer and Sony Pictures Television to shop the series around, which is where Netflix comes in. Netflix has been amping up its unscripted lineup and is the home of numerous game shows and competition shows, so Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be in good company.

Meanwhile, since Jost is still in talks, it’s unknown if he will actually be returning or if someone else will take up the mantle. He seemed to balance the show with SNL, and now that he’s used to it, it’s quite possible he could handle it better. With Pop Culture Jeopardy! moving forward with a second season at Netflix, it shouldn’t be long until the host is confirmed. It’s also unknown if the first season will also be moving to Netflix, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case. More information on Pop Culture Jeopardy! Season 2 should be revealed in the coming months.