‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Premiere Date Announced

Dearest gentle reader, Lady Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball is officially upon us.

Netflix announced on Monday that the much-anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton will release in two parts on Jan. 29 and Feb. 26, 2026.

Based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name, An Offer From a Gentleman, Season 4 of the regency romance drama follows Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, and despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, he is “loath to settle down when we meet him again. That is, until an enthralling woman captures his attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.”

“The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them,” Thompson told Tudum. “It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton… It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Played by Yerin Ha, Thompson’s on-screen leading lady, the Lady in Silver, who captures Benedict’s attention at the ball, turns out to be Sophie Baek, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams. “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” says Ha. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

Along with Thompson and Ha, Season 4’s cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Oli Higginson, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Isabella Wei.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6 earlier this year, and executive producer Shonda Rhimes revealed on Today that the writers’ room is already open for Season 5. It’s unknown which Bridgerton sibling is next, but if the show follows the books once again, Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton would be next, and based on her book, To Sir Phillip, With Love. It’s possible fans will get more of an idea once Season 4 airs, as the end of Season 3 teased Benedict’s season.

For now, the first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes total, dropping in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on Jan. 29 and Part 2 premiering on Feb. 26.