Netflix Just Canceled 3 More Shows

Netflix is throwing down the gauntlet on three more shows.

The streaming giant has canceled a few more animated series, over a year after they premiered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to What’s on Netflix, a trio of adult animated series will officially not be back for new seasons, all of them getting canceled after their first season. Additionally, two of them were even in early development for second seasons, but it wasn’t enough to convince Netflix. Keep reading to find out what shows aren’t coming back.

Good Times

Play video

This animated reboot of the beloved ‘70s CBS sitcom was not able to live up to its predecessor. Premiering in April 2024, Good Times centers on the current generation of the Evans family. It’s developed by Ranada Shepard and Carl Jones and stars the voice cast of J.B. Smoove, Marsai Marin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Slink Johnson, and Jay Pharoah.

While the series spent a few days in the Top 10 in the U.S. and across the world, it has just a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 28% audience score. It seems like not every classic series should get rebooted, or at least, shouldn’t get rebooted into an animated show.

Exploding Kittens

Play video

Loosely based on the tabletop card game of the same name, designed by Matthew Inman and Elan Lee, Exploding Kittens is an animated comedy series starring Tom Ellis as Godcat/God. After God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the form of talking cats, God must reconnect with humanity while navigating life as a housecat. Living with a dysfunctional family, he attempts to solve their problems and faces humorous challenges, “all while engaging in slapstick antics.”

Along with Ellis, the voice cast also includes Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates. Exploding Kittens was created by Iman and Shane Kosakowski and premiered on July 12, 2024. The series received mixed reviews and has a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. While there was early development work for a second season, it seems like the streamer opted not to move forward on it.

Twilight of the Gods

Play video

Twilight of the Gods premiered in September 2024 and is based on Norse mythology. Created by Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, and Eric Carrasco, the adult animated series follows a mortal king and a shield-maiden who are pulled into a clash with gods whose power is slipping. Their quest starts a chain of vengeance, prophecy, and cosmic upheaval “that pushes the Nine Realms toward ruin.”

The voice cast included Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, and Paterson Joseph. Reportedly, there was some early development work that took place, but the plans for Season 2 ultimately did not move forward. Twilight of the Gods received mostly positive reviews and has a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite Snyder’s involvement, Twilight of the Gods failed to crack Netflix’s weekly global top 10s chart, but it spent several weeks in the daily top 10s across 60 countries.