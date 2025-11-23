Classic CBS Sitcom’s Revival Canceled

It’s the end of the line for the revival of a classic CBS sitcom.

According to What’s on Netflix, the adult animated reimagination of Good Times has been canceled.

Developed by Ranada Shepard and Carl Jones, the series centers on the current generation of the Evans family. The voice cast includes Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Slink Johnson, and J.B. Smoove. All 10 episodes premiered on April 12, 2024, but it received generally negative reviews from critics and audiences. Most of the criticism was aimed towards the animation style, crass presentation, offensive humor, and general lack of connection to the original series.

Good Times (L to R) Jay Pharoah as Junior, Marsai Martin as Grey, Yvette Nicole Brown as Beverly, Gerald Anthony ‘Slink’ Johnson as Dalvin and JB Smoove as Reggie in Good Times. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

The revival did spend a few days on the Top 10 chart in the U.S. and several countries around the world. It brought in 3.3 million viewers from January to June 2024 and another 2.1 million views through mid-2025. Additionally, Good Times only has a 10% approval rating with a 28% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so the cancellation is not so surprising, especially since the news came well over a year after its premiere.

The original Good Times premiered in February 1974 and ran for six seasons and over 130 episodes before ending in August 1979. Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans and developed by legendary executive producer Norman Lear, the series followed the Evans family, an African American family living in a Chicago housing project. It was television’s first African-American two-parent family sitcom and is a spinoff of Maude, a spinoff of All in the Family.

Pictured are, front row seated from left, Jimmie Walker (as James ‘J.J.’ Evans, Jr.), BernNadette Stanis (as Thelma Evans). Back row from left, Janet Jackson (as Millicent ‘Penny’ Woods), Ja’net DuBois (as Willona Woods), Ralph Carter (as Michael Evans), and Johnny Brown (as Nathan Bookman). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Good Times tackled numerous challenging and complex issues, including gang warfare, racism, widowhood, poverty, education, child abuse, unemployment, financial struggles, bigamy, stealing, suicide, mugging, affairs, and drug addiction, among many others. The ensemble cast included Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ja’Net DuBois, Ralph Carter, Bern Nadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, Johnny Brown, Janet Jackson, and Ben Powers.

Reboots of beloved classic shows are always a hit or miss, and for Good Times, it was a major miss. Whether or not someone will try to reboot Good Times again in the future, but going the live-action route, is unknown. Perhaps this is a good thing, as it proves that not every show needs a reboot or revival. And fans can watch the original series in all its glory on Peacock and for free on Tubi.