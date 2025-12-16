Netflix’s Latest TV Show Cancellation Revealed

Netflix is clearly uninterested in slaying the house down boots.

The streamer just opted to cancel Boots, the coming-of-age military drama based on the memoir The Pink Marine, Greg Cope White’s novel about his time as a young and closeted U.S. Marine Corps member in 1979.

The series was the last show from iconic Hollywood producer Norman Lear, himself a World War II veteran.

It’s a shocking move from Netflix, given that the series was very well-reviewed (sporting a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes), highly watched, and popular on social media.

However, the series was a major political target of the current presidential administration, with current Secretary of War Pete Hegseth making an official statement through the Pentagon’s press secretary where he called the series “woke garbage.”

Deadline reports that the cancellation was not “straightforward,” as the show had “internal support” at Netflix, and that the streamer “held conversations with Boots studio Sony Pictures Television while analyzing long-tail viewership data.”

The outlet noted that Sony even opted to extend the contracts of the series’ cast members in hopes Netflix would renew the series, “including Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt and Rico Paris,” because it is known to be “virtually impossible” for a studio to take a Netflix series elsewhere thanks to the streamer’s “strict exclusivity.”

All eight episodes of Boots are streaming now on Netflix.