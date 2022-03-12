Netflix Cancels Series Based on Classic Young Adult Book Series After 2 Seasons

Netflix has officially canceled The Baby-Sitter’s Club, according to a report by Deadline. The series was an adaptation of the children’s novels written by Ann M. Martin, and was lauded for its appeal to younger readers. After just two seasons, the series is sadly at an end.

The news of this cancellation was confirmed by showrunner Rachel Shukert, who said: “I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

The Baby-Sitter’s Club premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2020 and was quickly renewed for another round when it became a massive success. The second season premiered in October of 2021, but it did not make the same waves on social media. Apparently, it didn’t get enough views on Netflix for renewal either. The streamer typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions within four weeks after a season premiere.

The Baby-Sitter’s Club was set in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut, where five middle schoolers work together in one centralized babysitting business. It starred SophieGrace as Kristy Thomas, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Mark Feurstein as Watson Brewer, Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike and Anais Lee as Jessi Ramsey. The character of Dawn Shafer was originally played by Xochitl Gomez, but was taken over by Kyndra Sanches in Season 2 when Gomez was cast in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For those unfamiliar, The Baby-Sitters Club novels by Martin were published from 1986 to 2000, targeting a young audience in the hopes of giving young people a love of reading. They were acclaimed for teaching kids how to navigate sensitive emotional moments in their social circles and promoting entrepreneurial spirit.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Martin’s novels are available wherever books are sold.