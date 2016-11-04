Netflix Series Recasts One of Its Main Characters

✖

The Netflix original series The Baby-Sitters Club has recast one of its main characters, Dawn Schafer. In the first season, Schafer was played by Xochitl Gomez, but she has now moved on to a role in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This week, Netflix announced that Kyndra Sanchez is taking over the role of Dawn.

Gomez has been cast as super hero Miss America in the upcoming MCU movie, and fans are overjoyed. According to a report by Seventeen, the new role created scheduling conflicts that meant Gomez could not film The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 with the rest of the cast. The studio even congratulated her on social media while announcing Sanchez's casting. It has since released photos and videos of Sanchez with her new castmates to hype up the big news.

We’re so proud of Xochitl Gomez, who landed a cool new job ... but sadly can’t return to The Baby-Sitters Club — so we’re beyond excited for you to meet Kyndra Sanchez, who will take over the role of Dawn in Season 2! This video of her getting the news is too cute pic.twitter.com/TR9GCEEaEn — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) March 18, 2021

The Baby-Sitters Club is one of Netflix's most popular original series of the last year, released in July of 2020. It is an adaptation of the children's novel series of the same name by author Ann M. Martin. The series was adapted into a show by HBO back in 1990 as well, but it seems like a perfect fit for a new generation.

The series follows a group of five middle school girls who start a babysitting business in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Their friendship ties them together, though their varying personalities sometimes put them at odds. In an interview with Seventeen, Sanchez explained how she sees her character Dawn.

"Dawn is a strong Latina girl who is an activist. She cares for the environment and wants to make a change. Dawn is also very confident and is very supportive of all of the girls goals and dreams. Whilst being calm and collected, she is interested in things of a higher nature and is grounded in reality," she said. Sanchez said that these traits resonate with her, because "We both care for the environment, and have this fire inside of us that wants to spread our voices and make a difference."

As for Gomez, she is on to one of the biggest franchises alive right now at the age of just 14. Gomez will play Marvel's America Chavez, a.k.a. Miss America, the first Latina LGBTQ+ hero in the Marvel pantheon. She has the powers of superhuman strength, durability and flight. She is a good fit for a Doctor Strange sequel since she also has the power to open portals, specifically into other realities.



Both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 are in production now. The former is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. There is no release date in place for The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 yet.