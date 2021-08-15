Alicia Silverstone Recreates 'Clueless' Awkward Failed Kiss With Real-Life Christian

✖

Alicia Silverstone continues to have fun recreating scenes from her breakthrough movie Clueless. In her latest Instagram post, she recreated her character Cher Horowitz's failed romantic advances toward Christian Stovitz. Christian was played by Justin Walker in the beloved 1995 movie, but designer Christian Siriano filled the part in the new video.

In the clip, Silverstone recreated her Cher voice as she told Siriano that her feet are cold while they watched Spartacus (1960), the same movie Cher and Christian watched in Clueless. Siriano then covered Silverstone in pillows. Silverstone then tried to flip her hair in a seductive way before falling off the bed, just as Cher did in the movie. "Are you okay?" Siriano asked. "I'm fine," Silverstone said.

While Cher and Christian talked about wine before Christian left, in the 2021 version of events, Siriano surprised Silverstone. He jumped off the bed, right on top of her. The two then laughed hysterically at the end of the clip. "I finally got Christian in bed! [Siriano] and I having some fun while in France," Silverstone wrote in the caption.

Clueless, which was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and inspired by Jane Austen's Emma, celebrated its 26th anniversary this year. To celebrate the occasion, Silverstone has been recreating scenes on social media. In June, she shared a TikTok video with herself wearing a yellow blazer similar to Cher's in the film. "As if!" she said as she pushed her son Bear, 10, out of the way. Bear also replaced Cher's father (played by Dan Hedaya in the original film) when Silverstone recreated the "It looks like underweah!" on July 19.

In a Vogue interview to mark the 25th anniversary of Clueless last year, Silverstone reflected on the legacy of Cher. "I think people identify with Cher's heart and her willingness to change and grow because of how silly she was," Silverstone told the magazine at the time. "She was trying hard to evolve because of her sweet Josh. I don't know how to explain why or what made Clueless what it was, but I know it happened and I know that people continue to love it. And it never gets old, so that's the good news. People always say Oh you must be so sick of it. But what's there to be sick of? People liking the movie you're in? It truly doesn't get better."

Silverstone, 44, stars in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club series as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer. mother of Sophie Grace's Kristy. The show's first season was released in July 2020 and a second season is now in the works. She also voices Queen Marlena in Masters of the Universe: Revelation.