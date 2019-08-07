Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein Cast in Netflix’s ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Series

Former American Woman star Alicia Silverstone and Royal Pains alumMark Feuerstein have been cast in lead roles in Netflix‘s upcoming The Baby-Sitter’s Club revival, a live-action series adaptation of Ann M. Martins bestselling book franchise of the same name. The casting announcement was made by the streamer Tuesday, just five months after Netflix first confirmed that The Baby-Sitters Club was back in business.

According to TV Guide, Silverstone will take on the role of Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of BSC founder Kristy Thomas. Feuerstein is set to portray her onscreen love interest, Watson Brewer.

The news comes after Netflix announced in March that it had picked up the series for a 10-episode television adaptation, which they described as a “contemporary live-action original series.” It will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of original characters Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, and Stacey as they run their local babysitting service in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club ​still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix, said at the time. “Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of ​The Baby-Sitters Club​ after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” she added. “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

The series, the latest adaptation of Martin’s books, will be produced by The Chronicles of Narnia producer Walden Media and Escape at Dannemora producer Michael De Luca. De Luca will also executive produce alongside Lucy Kitada. GLOW‘s Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner, and Lucia Aniello serving as director and executive producer. Martin will also serve as producer.

Published by Scholastic in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club was first adapted for the screen in 1990 on HBO with syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. It was later adapted into a movie, Baby-Sitters Club, that debuted in 1995.

Production on the single-camera family has already begun in Vancouver. It does not yet have a premiere date.