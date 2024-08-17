In a somewhat surprising move, Netflix has canceled one of its big reality TV series. Buying Beverly Hills, one of the streaming services' main real estate shows, is done, according to Deadline.

The show lasted two seasons. As far as the reason for cancellation, Deadline's sources claim the show's viewership was simply too low to justify producing further seasons.

Buying Beverly Hills followed Mauricio Umansky's real estate company as they managed a portfolio of high-value properties. However, the team's personal lives were also a huge aspect of the series. Mainly, Umansky's relationship issues with his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards, drew a lot of attention.

(Photo: Mauricio Umansky on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. - Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Other cast members included Sonika Vaid, Santiago Arana and Ben Belack. The show also prominently featured Umansky's daughters Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, as well as his stepdaughter, Farrah Brittany.

Buying Beverly Hills ends its run with 18 episodes over two seasons. Season 1 was released on Nov. 4, 2022, and was successful enough to garner a second season, which dropped on March 22, 2024. There does not appear to be any attempt to move the series to another streaming platform or TV network.