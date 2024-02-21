Mauricio Umansky Addresses Kyle Richards Split in 'Buying Beverly Hills' Teaser

Mauricio Umansky is opening up to his daughters about his split from his wife Kyle Richards. In the first look at Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, which premieres on Netflix next month, the real estate mogul reveals that it was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who came to him to ask to separate during a sit-down with Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23.

"I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it," Mauricio, 53, says in the preview. "So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, 'I think I need space.'" As Farrah, Alexia and Sophia get emotional at the news of their parents' split, Mauricio explains that he and Kyle, 54, decided to start dating other people during this separation.

"She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking you what you're doing. I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. Like, we are separated,'" Mauricio reveals, noting that he plans on going to Aspen for a month to get a "clear head" about the matter. The news comes as a shock to Sophia, who says, "We only found out that there were any issues just a few months ago. And now it's just like things change so quickly."

News broke in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had split but were still living together in the same house. The lead-up to their separation has played out throughout the ongoing 13th season of RHOBH, with Kyle addressing the end of her marriage in a sneak peek of Wednesday's season finale.

"There's literally nothing to do with anybody else," she tells co-star Erika Jayne, 52, explaining that questions about infidelity on Mauricio's side have been weighing on her nevertheless. "This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family. It's not about external family. It's not about another person – on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."

Kyle adds that Mauricio is "the person that likes to pretend everything's okay, which makes it hard sometimes," getting emotional as she looks back on her early marriage. "When we first met, we were really opposites. Complete opposites. And that worked. I always would joke and say – if it wasn't for me, he would be dead, because I keep him safe. And if it wasn't for him, I would never take chances in life," the Bravo star continues. "And that worked. And also like – we always grew. Because we've been together since our early twenties."

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 22. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.