'Person of Interest' Leaving Netflix in September

By Allison Schonter

Next month may have plenty of new titles headed to Netflix's streaming library, but at least one fan-favorite show is making its departure. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, all five seasons of Person of Interest will officially be disappearing from the streamer's content catalog.

Initially debuting in 2011 on CBS, Person of Interest was a sci-fi crime drama about a presumed dead ex-CIA agent and a billionaire software genius who teamed up as a vigilante crime-fighting team to detect crimes before they happened. The series ran until 2016, airing a total of five seasons and 103 episodes. Created by Jonathan Nolan, Person of Interest starred Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Kevin Chapman, Taraji P. Henson, and Sarah Shahi. The series was raved about by critics and even garnered an accolade of awards, including a People's Choice Award in 2012 for Favorite New TV Drama.

The series, according to What's on Netflix, was part of what was dubbed "the golden age of Netflix licensed content," when new seasons would arrive on an annual basis from all the major TV networks. While that golden day is mostly over, a number of those series remain on Netflix, making Person of Interest's lost a major blow for fans of the series, many of whom have taken to social media to air their grievances.

Will 'Person of Interest' be available to stream outside of the U.S.?

Unfortunately, as What's on Netflix points out, Person of Interest was only available for streaming in the United States and was not part of the content catalogue of Netflix's worldwide streaming platform. This means that currently, Netflix subscribers outside of the United States will also not be able to stream the series, and it seems unlikely Person of Interest will ever live on in the global catalogue.

Where can I stream 'Person of Interest'?

Currently, after it departs Netflix, there will be no place to stream Person of Interest for free. Although Person of Interest aired on CBS, it was distributed by Warner Brothers Television, meaning that it will not be on CBS' streaming platform CBS All Access. It does, however, appear possible, and maybe even likely, that Person of Interest will one day make its way to Warner's streaming service, HBO Max, though nothing has been announced or teased at this time.

Once it is gone from Netflix, Person of Interest will still be available for streaming on other platforms, though viewers will have to shell out some extra cash. On Amazon Prime, for example, a season of the series is available for purchase for $23.99, with individual episodes costing $2.99.

