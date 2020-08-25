'Person of Interest' Leaving Netflix in September
Next month may have plenty of new titles headed to Netflix's streaming library, but at least one fan-favorite show is making its departure. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, all five seasons of Person of Interest will officially be disappearing from the streamer's content catalog.
Initially debuting in 2011 on CBS, Person of Interest was a sci-fi crime drama about a presumed dead ex-CIA agent and a billionaire software genius who teamed up as a vigilante crime-fighting team to detect crimes before they happened. The series ran until 2016, airing a total of five seasons and 103 episodes. Created by Jonathan Nolan, Person of Interest starred Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Kevin Chapman, Taraji P. Henson, and Sarah Shahi. The series was raved about by critics and even garnered an accolade of awards, including a People's Choice Award in 2012 for Favorite New TV Drama.
The series, according to What's on Netflix, was part of what was dubbed "the golden age of Netflix licensed content," when new seasons would arrive on an annual basis from all the major TV networks. While that golden day is mostly over, a number of those series remain on Netflix, making Person of Interest's lost a major blow for fans of the series, many of whom have taken to social media to air their grievances.
Person of Interest is leaving Netflix on September 22nd!! I’m never gonna finish it!😭😭😭😭— Harrison Koonts (@HKoonts) August 23, 2020
it’s the way person of interest had more representation than for just lgbtq characters and was so well written I’m mad netflix is taking it off I wanted more people to see it— dawn denbo (@dykemccutcheon) August 24, 2020
NONONOFNGK PERSON OF INTEREST GETTING TAKEN OFF NETFLIX NEXT MONTH pic.twitter.com/efJXNsU7f0— dawn denbo (@dykemccutcheon) August 20, 2020
oh my fucking god @netflix is taking person of interest off of netflix y’all please i love this show too much i can’t breathe yall💔💔💔💔💔— 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 ☂︎ ⚔︎ (@JXHNWICKK) August 24, 2020
I see @netflix is getting rid of Charmed & Person of Interest at the end of September. Seriously? Good thing I still have the DVDs!!! Guess @netflix doesn’t want any older non- original shows which is super lame. #Charmed #PersonOfInterest #Netflix pic.twitter.com/PquQNaX3yR— Emaline (@emaline5678) August 25, 2020
Watch Person of Interest on Netflix before it leaves on September 22nd, PLEASEEEEEEEE. LGBT recognition and cool story— 🦐 (@TaiyoTheRaccoon) August 24, 2020
so now it's OUAT, Galavant, AND Person of Interest, huh, Netflix? you really don't value anything....— bluediamond421 (@bluediamond421) August 23, 2020
Netflix is removing Person Of Interest September 20th. I'm pissed!!— Karen Miller (@millertyme66) August 22, 2020
i’m genuinely upset @netflix keep person of interest or i’m gonna cry
REALLY hard— lukë | 83 (@fvgbray) August 21, 2020
So Netflix is taking Person of Interest off its site next month 😤 https://t.co/QwWKZllDGP— The Machine (@GayForAI) August 20, 2020
Will 'Person of Interest' be available to stream outside of the U.S.?
Unfortunately, as What's on Netflix points out, Person of Interest was only available for streaming in the United States and was not part of the content catalogue of Netflix's worldwide streaming platform. This means that currently, Netflix subscribers outside of the United States will also not be able to stream the series, and it seems unlikely Person of Interest will ever live on in the global catalogue.
Where can I stream 'Person of Interest'?
Currently, after it departs Netflix, there will be no place to stream Person of Interest for free. Although Person of Interest aired on CBS, it was distributed by Warner Brothers Television, meaning that it will not be on CBS' streaming platform CBS All Access. It does, however, appear possible, and maybe even likely, that Person of Interest will one day make its way to Warner's streaming service, HBO Max, though nothing has been announced or teased at this time.
Once it is gone from Netflix, Person of Interest will still be available for streaming on other platforms, though viewers will have to shell out some extra cash. On Amazon Prime, for example, a season of the series is available for purchase for $23.99, with individual episodes costing $2.99.