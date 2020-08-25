'Person of Interest' Leaving Netflix in September

Next month may have plenty of new titles headed to Netflix's streaming library, but at least one fan-favorite show is making its departure. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, all five seasons of Person of Interest will officially be disappearing from the streamer's content catalog.

Initially debuting in 2011 on CBS, Person of Interest was a sci-fi crime drama about a presumed dead ex-CIA agent and a billionaire software genius who teamed up as a vigilante crime-fighting team to detect crimes before they happened. The series ran until 2016, airing a total of five seasons and 103 episodes. Created by Jonathan Nolan, Person of Interest starred Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Kevin Chapman, Taraji P. Henson, and Sarah Shahi. The series was raved about by critics and even garnered an accolade of awards, including a People's Choice Award in 2012 for Favorite New TV Drama.

The series, according to What's on Netflix, was part of what was dubbed "the golden age of Netflix licensed content," when new seasons would arrive on an annual basis from all the major TV networks. While that golden day is mostly over, a number of those series remain on Netflix, making Person of Interest's lost a major blow for fans of the series, many of whom have taken to social media to air their grievances.