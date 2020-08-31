Carrie Underwood Is Loving 'Karate Kid' Sequel Show 'Cobra Kai' on Netflix

✖

Cobra Kai, the streaming series that continues the story of The Karate Kid, is now available on Netflix after its original release on YouTube. Viewers can watch the first two seasons in preparation for 2021's third season, which is exactly what country star Carrie Underwood is doing. She is new to the series but is truly enjoying the experience so far.

"Just started watching [kobra Kai] on Netflix. Ummmm...it’s kinda awesome! [snake emoji][thumbs up emoji]" Underwood tweeted recently. She then explained that she knows how to spell "Cobra." She just thought that the series just used a special spelling. "I’ll do better next time. [Cobra Kai Never Dies]" Underwood continued.

Cobra Kai follows the continuing stories of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) after they reached adulthood. Their rivalry has lain dormant since the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, but it is reignited. Lawrence reopens the old Cobra Kai dojo and strives to become the type of mentor that he never had. LaRusso, on the other hand, has to face his former foe without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita).

The series previously only became available for those that subscribed to YouTube's premium service. However, Netflix acquired the rights and added the popular show to the streaming service in late June. This deal set the stage for the upcoming third season, which will be exclusive to Netflix. Although there are several questions about where the series will go with its modern-day storyline.

"There’s a lot to clean up," Zabka told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. "All the characters at this point in some sense are broken and there’s a lot of storylines that need to be continued." Season 2 ended with a stunning cliffhanger and fans continue to ask questions about the fates of certain characters. Zabka does not have answers just yet, but he does appreciate the amount of support the fans have shown.

"It’s been surprisingly amazing. I mean, we expected there to be an audience because of The Karate Kid audience, [but] I think everyone went into the show a little tentative, as we did, stepping into these characters again," he said. "We were very cautious and careful to do it right and serve it right. And we just put our hearts into it and really, it's a relationship and the fans have just leaped back."

Underwood is further evidence that viewers are loving Cobra Kai. She is working her way through the karate series and is enjoying the experience so far. Soon she can join those preparing for the long wait until Season 3.