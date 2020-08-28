Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 28)

Netflix is sending off August with a final round of new additions to its streaming library this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 28, the streamer will be stocking four new titles for subscribers to enjoy, marking some of the last additions of the month. Although this weekend is relatively light on new additions, the four titles, which will be joined by two others on Monday, Aug. 31, are leading up to dozens of new additions set to begin being added to the streamer on Tuesday, Sept. 1. September will prove to be a massive month for original content. When Netflix unveiled its list of September 2020 additions, there were a total of 64 original series, films, and specials, including some highly-anticipated titles. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'All Together Now' Netflix will kickoff the weekend with the debut of its newest film, All Together Now. Set to premiere on Friday. Aug. 28, the film follows optimist Amber Appleton, a musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon. Balancing life as a teenager, including her high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks, working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom, and spending time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favorite pessimistic resident, new obstacles will force her to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward.

'Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2' After exclusively streaming on YouTube for its first two seasons, Cobra Kai is making its Netflix debut on Friday. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who's been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi.

'I AM A KILLER: Released' Come Friday, Netflix subscribers will have another true crime documentary to add to their must watch lists with the series debut of I AM KILLER: Released. A spinoff of the streamer's popular I AM KILLER series, Released follows a convict who is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Following his release, however, he makes a stunning confession.

'Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins' Cops and comic book and cosplay geeks will unite to stop a killer in Netflix's Spanish-Argentinian co-production Orígenes secretos, or Unknown Origins. Set against the backdrop of Madrid in 2019 where a serial killer is on a murder spree, murdering people with no apparent connection and re-creating superhero origin stories, Cosme, the soon-to-retire detective who is the best on his station, and his young replacement David find unlikely help. In their efforts to put the pieces together and catch the killer before they can strike again, they team up with Cosme's son, Jorge Elías, the owner of a comic book store, and Norma, their chief and manga and cosplay lover. The film is set to drop on Friday.

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 8/28/20:

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man With just one day left of the month after the weekend, Netflix subscribers may want to use their off-time to get in a last binge of the numerous titles set to depart the streaming giant on Aug. 31. In total, 25 titles will exit on the final day of August. Leaving 8/31/20:

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day