Netflix Releases Teaser for ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4

Black Mirror has been one of the biggest surprises to come from Netflix‘s original programming, and now we have a new teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming fourth season.

In addition to the new season teaser trailer, Netflix has also released the titles of each episode and the list of cast members that are featured in them, according to Variety.

The episode titles are, “Arkangel,” “Black Museum,” “Crocodile,” “Hang the DJ,” “Metalhead,” and “USS Callister.”

It’s notable that the first episode, “Arkangel,” is directed by Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster.

This isn’t the first time the actress has directed an episode of a Netflix show, as she previously directed an episode of House of Cards, as well as two episodes of Orange is the New Black.

Foster was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for her directing work on Orange is the New Black.

This upcoming season of Black Mirror does not have any significantly high-profile stars appearing, like in previous years with Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Hayley Atwell all having turned up in roles on the series.

However, Breaking Bad alum Jesse Plemons does take the lead in the ‘USS Callister” episode, and Rosemarie DeWitt, who recently turned up in the Oscar-winning La La Land, will star in Foster’s episode, “Arkangel.”

Black Mirror was originally produced for Channel Four in the U.K., but was picked up by Netflix starting in its third season, and was subsequently nominated for three Emmy awards, all of which are currently pending.

The new season does not have an official release date as of yet but is expected to drop sometime this year.