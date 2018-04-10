Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

A new week is here, and that means a new crop of show and movies is coming to Netflix.

April has already brought a slew of new options, and Netflix is just getting started.

There is a healthy mix of dramatic films, family fare and sci-fi to fill your Netlfix queue up for weeks to come.

Scroll through to best TV shows and films coming to Netflix this week.

‘Come Sunday’ (April 13)

Come Sunday is religious drama poised to be a major award-contender down the road.

The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Dr. Strange) as a pastor with a crisis of faith as he realigns his beliefs and, in turn, alienates many of his followers.

Behind Ejiofor is a stellar cast that includes Martin Sheen, Lakeith Stanfield, Danny Glover, Jason Segal and Condola Rashad.

‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’ – Season 1 (April 13)

The latest spinoff of Netflix’s popular Chef’s Table series is all about pastries.

Chef’s Table: Pastry will profle a different international pastry chef in each episode.

Announced chefs that will be profiled include Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi (United States), Caffé Ficilia’s Corrado Assenza (Italy), El Celler de Can Roca’s Jordi Roca (Spain) and Room4Dessert’s Will Goldfarb (Indonesia).

‘Lost in Space’ – Season 1 (April 13)

Netflix returns to sci-fi with Lost in Space, a modern adaptation of the beloved 1965 TV series of the same name.

The 10-episode season will follow the Robinson family getting stranded in outer space and fighting for survival.

The cast includes Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio and Taylor Russell.

‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again’ – Season 2 (April 13)

The streaming giant’s successful reboot of the Magic School Bus is come back around for a victory lap.

The animated children’s show will see Kate McKinnon returning as Miss Fiona Felicity Frizzle, the young sister of the original series’ wacky teacher (Lily Tomlin).

The first season came out in September, but it was only 13 episodes. Young fans of the show will be thrilled that a whole new batch of adventures is being added this week.

‘Lakeview Terrace’ (April 15)

If you have been looking to watch a film were Samuel L. Jackson goes crazy and shoots people (and are tired of Pulp Fiction), the 2008 thriller Lakeview Terrace will be right down your alley.

Jackson plays a police officer who terrorizes his new neighbors, an interracial couple played by Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson.

Things start as passive aggressive confrontations, but things soon go off the rails.

‘Seven Pounds’ (April 15)

One of Will Smith’s notable dramatic performances comes in Seven Pounds, a 2008 film coming to Netflix this week.

The film opens with Smith’s character planning to commit suicide. He then says he intends to change seven people’s lives for the better. Over the course of the film, we meet those seven people and learn what exactly Smith meant by his statement.

Coming April 9-15

Avail. 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/13/18

Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM

Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Coming April 16-27

Avail. 4/17/18

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

Avail. 4/20/18

Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dude — NETFLIX FILM

Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM

Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/21/18

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/18

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM