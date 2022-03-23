Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2022

With the sunny days of spring upon us, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained in April. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in April, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2022.

COMING 4/1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

COMING 4/4 – 4/14

Avail. 4/4/22

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Avail. 4/5/22

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/6/22

Furioza — NETFLIX FILM

Green Mothers’ Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Avail. 4/7/22

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/8/22

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass — NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Lines — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Metal Lords — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger & Bunny 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/9/22

My Liberation Notes — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Blues — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/10/22

The Call

Nightcrawler

Avail. 4/12/22

Hard Cell — NETFLIX SERIES

The Creature Cases — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/13/22

Almost Happy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Our Great National Parks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Smother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES

Today We Fix the World — NETFLIX FILM

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Avail. 4/14/22

Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 4/15 – 4/22

Avail. 4/15/22

Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES

Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM

Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES

Mai — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Avail. 4/16/22

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God — NETFLIX FILM

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Avail. 4/19/22

Battle Kitty — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/20/22

The Marked Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Russian Doll: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Turning Point — NETFLIX FILM

Yakamoz S-245 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/21/22

All About Gila — NETFLIX COMEDY

He’s Expecting — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/22/22

Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM

Heartstopper — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Lives of Lea — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 4/25 – 4/29

Avail. 4/25/22

Big Eyes

Avail. 4/26/22

David Spade: Nothing Personal — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/27/22

Bullsh*t The Game Show — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Key Art)

Silverton Siege — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/28/22

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/29/22

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — NETFLIX SERIES

Honeymoon with My Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rumspringa — NETFLIX FILM

YOUTH v GOV

COMING SOON

Hold Tight — NETFLIX SERIES

The Taming of The Shrew — NETFLIX FILM

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

With the 2022 Oscars set to air at the end of March and the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on in January, awards season is almost over! Although the 2022 Emmys are not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies.

The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony and a whopping 12 Oscar nods. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all earned nods in their respective categories at both the Oscars and the Globes, with Jesse Plemons earning a nod from the Academy. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture from both organizations, as well as a slew of others from the Academy.

In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘DON’T LOOK UP’

Netflix’s star-studded satire Don’t Look Up snagged four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It also earned four Golden Globe nods: Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Picture and Best Screenplay Motion Picture). While some fans thought DiCaprio should have earned an Oscar nod for Best Actor, it may not have been the biggest surprise considering his complicated relationship with the Academy. Don’t Look Up focuses on a world thrown into chaos and uncertainty due to an impending apocalyptic event – sound familiar? Along with DiCaprio and Lawrence, the movie stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, among others, and it is streaming on Netflix now.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with two more seasons in the works.