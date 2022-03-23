Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2022

With the sunny days of spring upon us, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained in April. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in April, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2022.
COMING 4/1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
COMING 4/4 – 4/14
Avail. 4/4/22
Better Call Saul: Season 5
Avail. 4/5/22
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/6/22
Furioza — NETFLIX FILM
Green Mothers’ Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Avail. 4/7/22
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/8/22
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass — NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Lines — NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Metal Lords — NETFLIX FILM
Tiger & Bunny 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/9/22
My Liberation Notes — NETFLIX SERIES
Our Blues — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/10/22
The Call
Nightcrawler
Avail. 4/12/22
Hard Cell — NETFLIX SERIES
The Creature Cases — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/13/22
Almost Happy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Our Great National Parks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Smother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES
Today We Fix the World — NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Avail. 4/14/22
Ultraman: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
COMING 4/15 – 4/22
Avail. 4/15/22
Anatomy of a Scandal — NETFLIX SERIES
Choose or Die — NETFLIX FILM
Heirs to the Land — NETFLIX SERIES
Mai — NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Avail. 4/16/22
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God — NETFLIX FILM
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Avail. 4/19/22
Battle Kitty — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/20/22
The Marked Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
Russian Doll: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Turning Point — NETFLIX FILM
Yakamoz S-245 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/21/22
All About Gila — NETFLIX COMEDY
He’s Expecting — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/22/22
Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling Sunset: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Lives of Lea — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 4/25 – 4/29
Avail. 4/25/22
Big Eyes
Avail. 4/26/22
David Spade: Nothing Personal — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/27/22
Bullsh*t The Game Show — NETFLIX SERIES
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Key Art)
Silverton Siege — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/28/22
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bubble — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/29/22
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — NETFLIX SERIES
Honeymoon with My Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rumspringa — NETFLIX FILM
YOUTH v GOV
COMING SOON
Hold Tight — NETFLIX SERIES
The Taming of The Shrew — NETFLIX FILM
Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:
With the 2022 Oscars set to air at the end of March and the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on in January, awards season is almost over! Although the 2022 Emmys are not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies.
The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony and a whopping 12 Oscar nods. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all earned nods in their respective categories at both the Oscars and the Globes, with Jesse Plemons earning a nod from the Academy. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture from both organizations, as well as a slew of others from the Academy.
In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘DON’T LOOK UP’
Netflix’s star-studded satire Don’t Look Up snagged four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It also earned four Golden Globe nods: Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Picture and Best Screenplay Motion Picture). While some fans thought DiCaprio should have earned an Oscar nod for Best Actor, it may not have been the biggest surprise considering his complicated relationship with the Academy. Don’t Look Up focuses on a world thrown into chaos and uncertainty due to an impending apocalyptic event – sound familiar? Along with DiCaprio and Lawrence, the movie stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, among others, and it is streaming on Netflix now.
‘SQUID GAME’
Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with two more seasons in the works.