Netflix Adding Major Fox Drama Series in March

The Resident is scrubbing in at its new streaming home. The Fox medical drama joining the streaming giant in March, with all six seasons becoming available. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut, and Jessica Lucas, The Resident centered on the personal and professional lives of the staff at fictional Chastain Memorial Park Hospital in Atlanta, focusing greatly on the bureaucratic practices of the healthcare system.

Even despite ratings being just behind top shows 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox surprisingly canceled the fan-favorite series last April after six seasons. Unfortunately, fans had assumed the cancellation was on the horizon after it was revealed that medical equipment were donated to a nearby hospital in Atlanta. As of now, there's no indication that it will be coming back, as some of the stars are well off doing other projects such as Czuchry starring in American Horror Story: Delicate, but with it coming to Netflix, maybe it can see the same resurgence as Suits?

Fans of The Resident were appropriately disappointed that they will no longer be able to tune into stories about the Chastain park Memorial staff every week. At least it will be coming to Netflix, which is better than nothing. Even if it won't be new episodes. All six season are still streaming on Hulu, and there isn't any indication that it will be exiting the platform anytime soon.

Other shows that will be joining Netflix in 2024 or early 2025 include fellow Fox drama Prison Break, The Wonder Years, This Is Us, White Collar, Reba, How I Met Your Mother, and more. Even though they will only be on Netflix for 18 months, it's always possible the deal could be extended. For now, it's just going to be exciting to have more options to watch The Resident, among others.

Make sure to watch The Resident on Netflix beginning Mar. 4. In the meantime, both shows are streaming in full on Hulu, which should keep fans occupied for the time being. Hopefully the series will have some type of resurgence, whether it leads to another season or not. The Resident definitely deserves better and it's going to be great to expand its fanbase.