Netflix Is Adding 5 Major ABC Shows

2024 is almost here, and fans can expect five fan-favorite ABC shows coming to Netflix. According to TVLine, Disney has licensed 14 series to the streaming giant for 18 months each on a non-exclusive basis. This means that wherever the shows are currently streaming will remain there, even when they will be on Netflix. Beginning on New Year's Day, some ABC shows will finally be coming to the streamer.

Although set in the late 1960s, The Wonder Years will kick off 2024. The reboot, inspired by the beloved series of the same name, was previously canceled by ABC after two seasons. However, it doesn't seem to be stopping the series from getting more exposure. The series starred Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O'Neil, Julian Lerner, and Milan Ray.

On Feb. 5, early 2000s sitcom My Wife and Kids will be joining The Wonder Years. Starring and co-created by Damon Wayans, the series ran for five seasons and followed an upper-class African-American family led by obnoxious patriarch Michael Kyle Sr., played by Wayans. The series also starred Tisha Campbell-Martin, George O. Gore II, Jennifer Nicole Freeman, Parker McKenna Posey, Meagan Good, Brooklyn Sudano, and Noah Gray-Cabey.

Perhaps one of the biggest and most-anticipated additions, all six seasons of Lost will be landing on Netflix on July 1. Following the survivors of a plane crash on a mysterious island, the show starred an ensemble cast that included Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Ian Somerhalder, Rebecca Mader, Henry Ian Cusick, Michelle Rodriguez, and more.

Beginning on Sept. 2, sitcom The Hughleys will be making its mark on both Netflix and Hulu. Starring comedian D.L. Hughley as Darryl Hughley, the series saw Darryl and his family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles. It ran for four seasons and also starred Elise Neal, Eric Allan Kramer, John Henton, Ashley Monique Clark, Dee Jay Daniels, and Marietta DePrima. The Hughleys ran on ABC for the first two seasons from 1998 to 2000 and then on UPN for Seasons 3 and 4 from 2000 to 2002.

Last but certainly not least, Tim Allen-led Home Improvement will surely be improving Netflix once it's added. However, it won't be coming until Feb. 1, 2025, so fans still have a long time. The series is currently streaming on both Hulu and Disney+, so it's not too much of a bad thing. Also starring Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Zachery Ty Bryan, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning, Home Improvement ran for eight seasons and is based on Allen's stand-up comedy, centering on the Taylor family.

With the exception of The Hughleys, all shows listed are streaming on Hulu. So even if they won't be coming to Netflix anytime soon, fans are still able to watch them on a different platform. But it will still be exciting for them to be available elsewhere in the new year. Maybe some of them will be one of the next sitcoms to be rebooted by Netflix.