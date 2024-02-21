Netflix to Add Buzzy 2022 Horror Movie on March 20

Netflix has a lot of great movies coming in March. The streamer is even adding a buzzy 2022 horror movie, and scary movie fans will definitely want to add it to their queue. On March 20, Netflix will begin streaming Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova.

In an official synopsis of Bodies Bodies Bodies, distribution studio A24 writes, "When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong." Additional cast members include Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. The film was directed by Reijn from a script by Sarah DeLappe and story by Kristen Roupenian.

Previously, Stenberg sat down with Complex to discuss Bodies Bodies Bodies and she opened up about some of the chatter she'd heard about fan reactions to the movie. "It's actually really wonderful to hear that the movie scares [people] and that it's intense and hard to watch. When you are working on something this intensely for so long, you become desensitized to some of the elements," the actress said.

Stenberg then went on to say, "We want to ensure that the movie was both sardonic and funny, and then also terrifying in equal measure. We, as the people who made the movie, think so much about are the jokes hitting? Or do you feel like you get a deep psychological understanding of these characters? Sometimes I forget the movie's actually pretty brutal."