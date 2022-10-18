'Bodies Bodies Bodies' 4K Ultra HD Review: A Solid Slasher Satire for Halloween

Bodies Bodies Bodies — the recent comedy-horror starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova — is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and the home release makes for a solid Halloween slasher/whodunit. Also available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital, the satirical movie follows a group of friends hoping to ride out a hurricane in a massive mansion, though they quickly come to believe that one of them is out to murder the others.

The physical release comes with an audio commentary by the film's director, Halina Reijn, which gives viewers a little more insight into how the project came together, as well as some interesting behind-the-scenes details. There is also a fantastic making-of documentary titled "Who Wants To Play?," as well as some deleted scenes that didn't make the film's final cut. Both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs come with special features, and the collection comes with a complimentary digital copy of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD version is available at Best Buy stores, and the Blu-ray/digital combo pack can be picked up here from Amazon.

In an official synopsis of Bodies Bodies Bodies, distribution studio A24 writes, "When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong." Additional cast members include Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. The film was directed by Reijn from a script by Sarah DeLappe and story by Kristen Roupenian.

Back in August, Stenberg sat down with Complex to discuss Bodies Bodies Bodies — which originally opened in theaters on Aug. 5 — and she opened up about some of the chatter she'd heard about fan reactions to the movie. "It's actually really wonderful to hear that the movie scares [people] and that it's intense and hard to watch. When you are working on something this intensely for so long, you become desensitized to some of the elements," Stenberg said.

The actress then went on to say, "We want to ensure that the movie was both sardonic and funny, and then also terrifying in equal measure. We, as the people who made the movie, think so much about are the jokes hitting? Or do you feel like you get a deep psychological understanding of these characters? Sometimes I forget the movie's actually pretty brutal."