'Borat 2': Actress Maria Bakalova Managed to Make it Into White House in Deleted Scene

Sacha Baron Cohen shared a scene deleted from his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, showing just how close Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar, got to President Donald Trump. In the brief montage, Baklava is shown being guided into the White House by One America News Network's Chanel Rion. Other scenes included show Baklava attending a Trump fundraiser, with Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle onstage.

At the beginning of the clip, Baron Cohen, speaking as Borat, introduces OAN as the "most rigorous news source in America." Borat "knows this" because they took his daughter into the White House on Sept. 20. He claims she was allowed into the White House press room without having to go through a security check or take a coronavirus test.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

There are also scenes from a fundraiser, where Trump and his son spoke. Bakalova, who is seen with brown hair, is shown speaking with Trump Jr. and telling him how excited she is to meet him. In the end, Bakalova stands outside the White House and asks Rion "Why is all the fake journalists for the left and not on the right?" The scene ends before showing what Rion's response was. These scenes were not included in Borat 2, which is already available on Amazon Prime Video.

In Borat 2, Baron Cohen's character travels back to the U.S., 14 years after the original film, with his daughter Tutar, hoping she will marry Vice President Mike Pence. In parts of the movie, Borat has to go around in disguise, since he is still well known in the U.S. The movie's most controversial scene features Bakalova as Tutar meeting Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The former New York mayor appeared to put his hand down his pants in one scene, but he claimed he was only tucking in his shirt. "If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar," Giuliani wrote on Twitter. Giuliani called police after realizing the scene was a set-up, he said.

In an interview with Good Morning America Friday, Baron Cohen said viewers can decide for themselves because it was "pretty clear" what happened. "I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," the actor said. "It is what it is. He did what he did."