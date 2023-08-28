Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Split After 8 Months Together

Sources close to Davidson say the two have broken up, though the details are still scarce.

Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly broken up after about 8 months of dating. The two were not prominent in the public eye although they did have a few conspicuous public outings together. Now, sources close to them say their fling is finished.

Davidson and Wonders appeared together in the 2022 horror-comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which means they have known each other since at least May of 2021 when the movie began filming. They seemed to confirm the rumors that they were dating back in January when they appeared together at the Universal Orlando Studios Hollywood theme park, but now over eight months later they are finished. A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE: "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well."

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

So far, reps for Davidson and wonders have not responded to other outlets' requests for comment and the actors themselves have been silent as well. Davidson is no longer active on social media in general while Wonders tends to keep things professional online. She did not make any posts concerning her relationship to Davidson, though she did promote their work together.

Wonders and Davidson played a couple in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – a slasher film about a group of young adults left alone for in a mansion during a hurricane. That movie got generally positive reviews, and at the time Wonders told interviewers that she thought it highlighted Davidson's dramatic skills. She said: "He's also a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting, which I'm so excited for everyone to see."

Wonders then rejoined Davidson for his semi-autobiographic series Bupkis, which premired on Peacock this spring. She played a character named Nikki, Davidson's on-again, off-again girlfriend and one of his best friends. The show did not shy away from the fact that Davidson's love life has become a bit of a punchline among fans and on social media.

Davidson previously dated comedian Carly Aquilino and actress Cazzie David, but his love life really began making headlines in 2018 when he had a whirlwind romance with singer Ariana Grande. The two got engaged within weeks only to break up a few months later, yet Davidson made an unlikely rebound into a brief romance with actress Kate Beckinsale. After that, memes about Davidson's magnetic energy and his unlikely matchups began taking off.

In reality, he dated actress Margaret Qualley, model Kaia Gerber and actress Phoebe Dynevor in the months that followed. Finally in October of 2021 he was first linked to reality star Kim Kardashian, leading to mess of headlines due to her divorce from Kanye West. He and Kardashian officially broke up in August of 2022.

The details on Davidson and Wonders' romance remain scarce, including news of their breakup. So far, the two have not seemed eager to discuss the matter publicly.